The expulsion of the demonic “Rost”, an armed group backed by Algeria that does not have the characteristics of a sovereign state, corrects an “unfortunate mistake” made by the OAU (African Unity Organization) and the law says that only those sovereign states that insult the AU should be included in its organization. Necessary: ​​How to solve the Sahara problem – Strengthening the stability and integration of Africa “was the theme of the seminar.

The event, co-organized by the Institute for Peace and Conflict Studies (IPCS) and the Tanzania Peace Foundation (DPF), unanimously stressed that the solution to the Moroccan Sahara problem involves the expulsion of the toy company. “Evidence of sectarianism and instability” in Africa.

Former Foreign Minister Bahmi Saeed Ibahim underlined that “being + rasd + within the AU is a serious violation of international law and the Charter of the Pan-African Organization.” Contains the legal components of a state, namely the territory, the population and the power to be exercised.

The African Union must correct this “historical error” which affects the credibility and neutrality of the Union and is an obstacle to resolving the Moroccan Sahara issue, Mr. “The only realistic and definitive solution” to this long-standing controversy.

According to diplomat Amin Lakhidi, the only Moroccan invited to this important seminar, the so-called “roast” within the AU, actually opposes Morocco, which is determined to resolve the artificial conflict around the Sahara through diplomatic channels. An NGO that maintains its warmth without being able to make a non-firm contribution to the organization.

He recalled that this “non-governmental” and “non-sovereign” organization had been allowed into the OAU in the context of a political and ideological conspiracy. Law of the Pan-African Organization.

The same story happened to Orlando Simba, the executive director of the Bana African Congress in Kenya, who said two-thirds of AU members did not recognize “Rost.”

He called on African nations to work together to end divisions within the Pan-African system and to strengthen the unity of the Union and the continent by expelling the organization.

In a similar vein, the editor-in-chief of the South African media group “The Star”, Sifiso Gift Mahlango, said the conflict was the result of Algeria’s “toxic” policies, which have been arming and supporting the ghost company for decades.

He noted that the artificial conflict around the Moroccan Sahara is unfortunately a major obstacle to Africa’s integration, peace, stability and progress.

For his part, Cosma Bahali, Managing Director of the Institute for Peace and Conflict Studies (IPCS), stressed the importance of initiating an intelligent response to find practical solutions to the Moroccan Sahara question. The Autonomous Initiative has been hailed as “credible” and “serious” by the UN and most African countries.

According to Andrew Caquia, director general of the Rwandan Information Agency (ARI), the presence of “Rasd” within the AU is “in complete contradiction.” A mutually acceptable political solution to this regional dispute.

Forty people from Rwanda, Kenya, the Comoros Islands, Burundi, Tanzania, Uganda, Mozambique and South Africa attended the seminar.