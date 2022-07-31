Cameroon: Free Health Care Campaign for the benefit of residents of Yaounde

#In other countries : The people of the city of Yaoundé have benefited from the campaign for free maintenance launched by the Council of Protestant Churches of Cameroon and the faithful of the Roman Catholic and Orthodox Churches.

Faith without works is dead. It was this statement taken from a biblical verse that inspired Christians to serve the people of the city of Yaoundé. The activity named “Fortnight of the Sava Men’s Choir of Yaoundé” is an initiative of Christians from member churches of the Council of Protestant Churches of Cameroon and the Roman Catholic and Orthodox Churches.

A number of spiritual and charitable activities were on the programme, including spiritual retreats, daily intercession and devotional service for spiritual activities, and campaigns for free maintenance, distribution of food and basic necessities to the destitute and orphanages. Charitable activities. These Christians were supported by the Association of Skills for Better Living (ASCOVIME).

As for the campaign for free care, the aim of the organizers is to support those suffering from various diseases so that they can recover without spending a single penny. The campaign was held at a parish celebrating the fiftieth anniversary of the Evangelical Church of Cameroon located in Mesa District, Yaoundé. The campaign was greatly appreciated by people who could get care in general medicine and specialty medicine, thanks to the doctors and nurses who mobilized for the cause.

Otolaryngology, Odontostomatology, Cardiology, Ophthalmology, Gynecology, Dental Surgery and many other specialties participated. The care is completely free, including medicines in tablets and capsules. Patients suffering from eye diseases also benefited from free medical glasses to cure their ailments.