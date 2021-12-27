Cameroon: Three students were released in 2016 for making “jokes” about Boko Haram

# In other countries Amnesty International on Monday announced the release of three students who were sentenced to 10 years in prison in Cameroon in 2016 for “sharing a teasing text message” about the jihadist group Boko Haram.

Fomusoh Ivo Feh, Afuh Nivelle Nfor and Azah Levis Gob, who have been in custody since January 14, 2015, have been convicted by a court-martial.Not condemning acts of terrorismNovember 2, 2016.

⁇All three students who exercised their freedom of expression peacefully should not have been arrested early. Cameroonian authorities must protect human rights and ensure that everyone expresses themselves freely without fear of retaliation.⁇, The voluntary charity wrote in a statement, they have ⁇He was released from prison this weekend⁇.

To Amnesty, three students ⁇Punished against all logics for sharing jokes on their phone⁇.

>>> Read more: Cameroon: Amnesty International says at least 275 people have been killed by Boko Haram militants since January 2019.

Three young students share news related to Boko Haram, a Nigerian jihadist group that has carried out several attacks north of Cameroon. ⁇This post actually played on the observation about the difficulty in finding a decent job without high qualification and the idea that even the armed group Boko Haram hired only those who got good results in their exam.⁇Amnesty International said in a statement.

The three students have been released following a Supreme Court ruling reducing the sentence from 10 to 5 years in prison.

The NGO has petitioned 88-year-old President Paul Pia for the release of three students who have collected about 310,000 signatures, including one who has been president for 39 years.