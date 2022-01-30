January 30, 2022

Canada has lifted special restrictions on Moroccan travelers

Sunday, January 30, 2022

Canadian authorities have announced that special travel conditions for entry into Canada from Morocco and India have been lifted. The cancellation, which took effect on Friday, January 28, brings to an end all restrictions still in place since the reopening of Canadian borders to travelers from Morocco in October 2021, according to CTV News.



Based on studies showing that people from Morocco and India have a similar or lower rate of Govt-19 infection than those from elsewhere. Mark Johnson, spokesman for the Public Health Agency of Canada “There is no longer any reason for these countries to use it. Reinforced requirements based on testing before entering the territory”.

However, Canada still recommends that travelers avoid all non-essential foreign trips, regardless of their vaccination status. The entry conditions are also strict and in order to enter Canada, in addition to the application of the Immigration Act, a series of conditions must be met, with the possibility of pre-verifying the status of each individual.

Non-vaccinated individuals may not enter Canada, provided exceptional reasons are given. For vaccinated individuals, including those who have received the full vaccine from Sinopharm, Pfizer, AstraZeneca or Janssen, compatibility documentation must be completed, including a control plan and a presentation of the negative molecular screening test.



