Canada is out of the World Cup

Text by Félicia Latour

After scoring the first goal in World Cup history, Canada lost 4 – 1 against Croatia on Sunday. The men’s team lost their first game against Belgium and did not have enough points to advance to the knockout rounds of the FIFA tournament.

A historic destination

Captain Alphonsa Davis He scored a historic goal 67 seconds into the game. Davis’ teammates rallied around the 22-year-old from Edmonton, and Canadian fans celebrated around the world.

Croatia, ranked 12th in the world and runners-up at the 2018 tournament, scored. Four goals In the game, eliminating Canada.

Canada will face Belgium in the World Cup soccer match. Photo: The Canadian Press / DARRYL DYCK

I am disappointed with the result. It wasn’t easy Alphonsa Davis said. We did our best and we fought the whole game. We are looking forward to the next game and hope to get some points.

Despite the elimination, Canada plays its final game in Qatar on Thursday Morocco, 22nd place. Canada has only made one appearance at the FIFA World Cup in 1986 in Mexico.

Forward Carl Valentine started all three games for Canada at the 1986 World Cup. Photo: Soccer Canada – Flickr

With information from Radio-Canada