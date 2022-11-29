Canada is out of the World Cup

Text by Félicia Latour
After scoring the first goal in World Cup history, Canada lost 4 – 1 against Croatia on Sunday. The men’s team lost their first game against Belgium and did not have enough points to advance to the knockout rounds of the FIFA tournament.
A historic destination
Captain Alphonsa Davis He scored a historic goal 67 seconds into the game. Davis’ teammates rallied around the 22-year-old from Edmonton, and Canadian fans celebrated around the world.
Croatia, ranked 12th in the world and runners-up at the 2018 tournament, scored. Four goals In the game, eliminating Canada.
I am disappointed with the result. It wasn’t easy Alphonsa Davis said.
We did our best and we fought the whole game. We are looking forward to the next game and hope to get some points.
Despite the elimination, Canada plays its final game in Qatar on Thursday Morocco, 22nd place. Canada has only made one appearance at the FIFA World Cup in 1986 in Mexico.
With information from Radio-Canada
“Coffee trailblazer. Social media fanatic. Tv enthusiast. Friendly entrepreneur. Amateur zombie nerd.”
More Stories
Pfizer CEO slammed for ‘false’ reports on childhood vaccines – Le1
Uganda is expanding quarantine measures in two regions to prevent the spread of the Ebola virus
IFERMA MADRID is slowly preparing the next show in Lyon, France