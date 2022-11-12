Canada plans to welcome 500,000 immigrants a year

In Canada, the federal government plans to raise its annual economic immigration rate with a plan to welcome 1.5 million new permanent residents annually by 2025, which would represent a historic achievement. According to a press release from Immigration Department,In 2021, the country welcomed more than 405,000 immigrants, the most we’ve ever welcomed in a single year. ».

The country of nearly 40 million people is looking to address labor shortages in many fields, particularly in health care, manufacturing or technology and engineering, or STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics). Morocco has a very good reputation and a good number of concerned people attracted by these sirens of the north will be recruited to try the adventure until they all respond to it.

In fact, the targeted sectors are construction and agriculture (the largest labor force in the government), but health, while the voluntary deportation of white coats from Morocco n nurses and doctors is still much to be done. They try their luck in other places like France, Spain, Gulf countries or America. Canada is looking for workers in the early childhood or education sectors, an area where Morocco struggles to retain teachers).

It was Canadian Immigration Minister Sean Fraser who laid out the main lines of the plan during a press conference in Ontario that week. The federal program plans to welcome 465,000 newcomers by 2023, reaching 1,500,000 by 2025. However, it has placed more emphasis on economic immigration based on professional skills or experience. ” These new limits (500,000/year) were necessary to ensure Canada’s economic prosperity at a time when the country was struggling with a labor shortage, with approximately one million job vacancies. said Justin Trudeau’s Canadian government immigration minister.

On the other side of the coin, Ottawa expects an overall decrease in the number of refugees welcomed into the country and a modest increase in family reunification. All the best for Moroccan immigrants in Canada. As for Quebec, the “province” instead wants to lower immigration limits to 50,000, according to its premier François Legault, who does not support the federal government’s plan. Statistics Canada’s forecaster Sean Fraser’s announcement was greeted with chills. By 2041, 34% of Canadians will be immigrants. Indeed, the country is on the brink of a “record wave” of retirements, Statistics Canada warned last spring.

Quebec’s top official says he understands there are economic targets and raising immigration limits, but he argued “Located in Quebec ” Special challenge “In Protect and promote French“, which refers to”Already at 50,000, it will be difficult to stop the French decline”. In short, if we understand the message, English-speaking provinces are best suited to receive new immigrants. Shakespearean followers rejoice.

If the province of Quebec is reluctant to align itself with the Canadian government’s policy, there are currently more than 900,000 jobs to be filled in many sectors across the country. Unemployment has hit historic lows in recent months, hitting 5.2% in September. To overcome this, Ottawa plans to grant permanent residence to 465,000 people in 2023 (18,000 more than before), 485,000 in 2024 (34,000 more) and 500,000 in 2025.

But Sean Fraser said the target is for more than 60% of total enrollment to be economic migrants by 2025. Moroccan candidates for deportation, to your forms!