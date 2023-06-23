Changing national anthem, strong symbol – DW – 06/23/2023

“For the honor of the fatherland”: This is the new one The song is national of Niger. It replaced “La Nigérienne” written in 1961, the day after the country’s independence. By changing its anthem, it turned a page in the country’s history. On the continent, Niger is not alone in adapting its anthem. Recently, Abdelmadjid Tebboune, Algerian President, it was decided by decree to reintroduce a longer version of the Algerian national anthem. A version that speaks one of the verses France. Which is controversial.

In Niger, a new anthem

“L’honneur à la patrie”, the new Nigerian anthem adopted by members of parliament, is presented as an instrument that enables the promotion of equality, liberty, fraternity, patriotism and national unity.

By adopting this new anthem, it aims to put an end to the criticism of “La Nigriene” that has been used so far.

Composed by a Frenchman after independence, in 1961, the old hymn was criticized for a number of messages that always implied bias, subjugation or racism, especially in the third and fourth lines of the first stanza. : “Let us be proud and grateful for our new freedom”; In the fifth line of the first stanza: “Let us avoid vain strife.”

Reactions in Niamey This browser does not support the audio component.

But in Niamey, if Nigerians follow the debate over the new anthem, some believe there are other priorities. “When you change your anthem or flag… it’s essentially asserting yourself and demanding true freedom.” Rate Abdourahamane Oumarou.

Pour Another resident of Niamey, Mikol Sodi: “Niger’s problem is not change of anthem, it’s the integrity of its political elite… it’s development“.

Be that as it may, the decision to adopt a new anthem henceforth was made as Niger will celebrate the 63rd anniversary of its independence from France on August 3.

France is a country Colonial history It also made a decision on Algeria’s national anthem “Kassaman”, which can also be translated as “the oath” or “we swear”.

Back to the long version of Algeria

In the Algerian case, it is not the proposed new text that President Abdelmadjid Debon has decided by decree to reintroduce the longer version of the Algerian national anthem.

One of the verses is a version that talks about France. This is controversial when the relations between the two countries are not good at present.

“Franco-Algerian relations are often tense” This browser does not support the audio component.

“Franco-Algerian relations are often strained and a major factor complicating this relationship is history. For the Algerians it is the war of liberation, for the French it is colonialism. Compared to the national anthem, they have shortened some passages. , including the part that talks about French colonialism. Even today, the Algerian revolution is in the symbolic battle Incumbent President Debon wanted the National Anthem to be complete,” Riyad Chitawi, director of the Arab Center for Research and Analysis, explains.

So the Algerian national anthem will now be played with a full verse that is controversial and says “the day has come for you to take responsibility” about France. This risks further complicating relations between Paris and Algiers.