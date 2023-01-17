Children’s rights are in decline, a grim observation according to the UN

Between the pandemic crisis, conflicts and climate change, it is difficult to ignore the gradual deterioration of children’s rights in the world, declared the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights.

«Respect for children’s rights is in sharp decline worldwide“, lamented this Monday in Geneva, Volker Turk, UN human rights chief at the opening of the 92nd session of the Committee on the Rights of the Child. “Children have borne the brunt of efforts to respond to the Covid-19 pandemic, particularly in relation to their right to education“He added”The reality of climate change threatens their current lives and their future».

According to Turk, child human rights defenders, especially women, face “Repression increased in many countries“. He clarifies that the data reflect “A scary factMany children around the world still live in war zones or dangerous humanitarian situations.

It is important to note that children represent 41% of the more than 100 million forcibly mobilized people worldwide. The data indicates that 40 million children in 15 crisis-affected countries are severely malnourished and are not getting enough.At least they get to grow and develop in their childhood“, shows that the world is moving backwards in terms of efforts to be made in this direction.

The High Commissioner believes that children’s voices can “Leads discussions on the fate of children“In this world.”Guide us to prioritize children’s rights. Pushing us to ensure that their voices are not only heard, but heededTurk insisted.

For Volker Türk, the voices of other child activists will guide today’s debate, and ” Motivate us to react and act. All children everywhere can enjoy their rights and fundamental freedoms », urges the international community to ensure that children’s rights are upheld A collective priority, especially in this year of celebration of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights ».

As a result, the Human Rights Council plans to hold its annual meeting on children’s rights on March 10, where children from different regions will participate in the discussion. Therefore, the next report on children’s rights will focus on inclusive social protection and have a child-friendly version informed by children’s views and experiences.

Note that the United Nations Committee on the Rights of the Child is holding its 92nd session from January 16 to February 3, where it will examine reports from Sweden, Mauritius, Oman, Bolivia, Azerbaijan, Ireland and New Zealand.