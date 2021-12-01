China-Africa friendship continues to grow with vaccines, trade and renewable energy

Business, Environment, Science and Technology, Health, Govt-19Foreign Affairs

Beijing, December 1, 2021 / PRNewswire / – Friendship between China and Africa is expected to continue to grow, with cooperation deepening in various areas following the 8theThe Ministerial Conference of the China-Africa Cooperation (FCSA) Forum is currently underway Thakkar, In Senegal.

China will supply another 1 billion Govt-19 vaccines to Africa, implement 10 projects related to poverty reduction and agriculture, and implement several projects with Africa in various regions, the video said. Forum.

Explaining the secret of the friendship between China and Africa, he stressed the need to further strengthen their relations, deepen anti-epidemic solidarity, deepen practical cooperation, promote green growth and uphold justice and justice.

Cooperation against Govt-19

To achieve the African Union’s goal of vaccinating 60% of the African population against COVID-19 by 2022, China will provide one billion doses of additional vaccines to Africa; 600 million of those amounts will be provided free of charge, Xi said.

During the most difficult period of China’s struggle against the COVID-19 epidemic, African countries and regional organizations such as the African Union (AU) have extended strong support to China. After COVID-19 struck Africa, China issued the COVID-19 vaccine to 50 African countries and the African Union Commission.

Xi said China will never forget the deep friendship between African countries, adding that China will carry out 10 medical and health projects for African countries and send 1,500 medical personnel and public health professionals to Africa.

Earlier this week, construction of the main building of the headquarters of the China-funded African Center for Disease Control and Prevention was completed.

Practical cooperation in various fields

Xi said China will work with Africa to promote trade and investment, share its experience in poverty reduction, and strengthen cooperation in the digital economy and renewable energy.

China will send 500 agricultural experts to Africa to work closely with African countries to implement nine major projects in health care, poverty reduction, trade, investment, digital innovation, green development, capacity building, cultural exchanges and security.

From Establishing FCSA, Chinese companies have used various funds to build and upgrade 10,000 km of railways, nearly 100,000 km of roads, nearly 1,000 bridges and 100 ports, as well as 66,000 km of electricity, distribution and distribution networks in African countries. Africa In the New Era: The Partnership of Equality, Publi Wendreddy.

Creating a Sino-African community with a common future

This year marks 65theOpening day of diplomatic relations between China and African countries.

He welcomed the sense of friendship and cooperation between China and Africa and said it reflected the experience of both sides in sharing joys and sorrows and was a source for strengthening relations between China and Africa.

Over the past 65 years, in the struggle against imperialism and colonialism, China and Africa have built an unshakable brotherhood and embarked on a unique journey of cooperation towards development and renaissance, he said.

Together, we wrote the wonderful chapter of mutual aid in the midst of complex changes and set an extraordinary precedent for establishing a new kind of international relations, he said.

Xi stated the principles of China’s African policy: self-justice, real decisions, friendship and good faith, and realization of the common good and shared interests.

At the initiative of China and African countries, the FCSA was launched at its first Ministerial Conference Beijing In October 2000, with the aim of responding to the challenges posed by economic globalization and seeking general growth.

The FCSA now has 55 members, of which 53 African countries, including China, maintain diplomatic relations with China and the AU Commission.

https://news.cgtn.com/news/2021-11-29/Xi-addresses-opening-ceremony-of-8th-FOCAC-ministerial-conference-15At0m8AIOk/index.html

விடோ-https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=PVn00vTI2pM

You may be interested in these newsletters The prestigious 500 announced today that it will be appointing twelve new members to its advisory board and strengthening its leadership team. Board members … China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation (HKG: 0386, Sinopec) hosted an online launch event … Gemincare, a leading Chinese pharmaceutical company, announced today that its wholly owned subsidiary Shanghai Gemincare Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. has granted exclusive rights to the KRAS inhibitor outside of China. IR, the world’s leading provider of experiential management solutions for communication and collaboration, IT infrastructure and essential payment ecosystems, has announced the launch of its ICollaborate package solutions. On November 17, GEEKVAPE, a world-class wapping brand, and People’s Insurance Company of China (PICC), a Fortune Global 500 company, announced strategic cooperation. Blockchain.com, one of the oldest and most trusted cryptocurrency sites in the world, acquired SeSocio, one of Argentina’s largest cryptocurrency companies, and one of the richest Latin languages ​​in the United States.

Posted and distributed on November 30, 2021 22:08 by:

