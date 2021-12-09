China approves Govt-19 treatment

China first showed the green light for treatment against Kovit-19, two years after the onset of the disease in its soil and in the wake of the epidemic recovery.

Unlike the immunization, patients who are already infected with the virus are treated to avoid serious complications.

The Asian country, where the epidemic was discovered in Wuhan (center) at the end of 2019, has almost eradicated the epidemic by seeking drastic measures: border closures, strict operational restrictions, blockades.

China, which also does not allow any foreign vaccines, claims to have vaccinated more than 70% of its population using locally produced sera.

After all, the country has been facing localized epidemics in recent months, which does not match daily reports abroad.

In a statement issued on Wednesday, the National Pharmaceuticals Agency said it had granted “emergency approval” for Chinese treatment against Kovit-19 based on monoclonal antibodies.

Monoclonal antibodies bind to the corona virus spike protein, which reduces its ability to enter human cells.

The injectable treatment was jointly developed by the renowned Tsinghua University in Beijing, No.3 Hospital in Shenzhen (South) and Bry Biosciences.

According to Tsinghua University, clinical trials have shown that treatment can reduce hospitalizations and the risk of death in debilitated patients by up to 80%.

According to local newspapers, the treatment was applied to patients who had been affected during recent outbreaks.

China on Thursday announced 83 new pollutants across the country.

There are many national vaccines in the country with lower efficacy rates than those developed abroad.

Two vaccines are approved by the World Health Organization (WHO) from the manufacturers Sinovac and Sinoform.