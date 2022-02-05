China has made Africa completely dependent

In almost 20 years, China has become an essential country for trade with Africa, seizing the French monopoly, especially in West Africa.

In the 2000s, the countries that made China its first source of imports were counted on the fingers of one hand, but in 20 years in all 4 countries (Sudan, Gambia, Benin and Djibouti) the situation changed. .

This number has increased by at least 4, with a total of 17 African countries relying entirely on Chinese exports. And China has gradually destroyed the primary place occupied by France on the continent.

Notable exceptions are Morocco, Mali, Burkina Faso, Somalia, South Sudan, and the Central African Republic. South African countries are also fleeing China, but for different reasons. Their main source in terms of imports is South Africa, although the same country is dependent on Chinese exports.

The situation has turned upside down in France, which has gone from 17 countries (French speaking countries) to only 2 countries in almost 20 years. In 2019, according to Statista, only 2 countries are exclusively linked with France for their imports, Tunisia and Gabon. It averaged 11% in 2000 and less than 6% in 2017.

“China’s exports to African countries have risen from $ 5 billion (in 2000) to $ 110 billion today.

But this trend is not going in only one direction. “African exports to China have also increased, but at a slower pace. In 2019, the total value of exports to China reached nearly $ 80 billion. China’s growing demand for raw materials has found a strong supplier in Africa, with exports valued at about $ 17.5 billion in 2019.

Moreover, China has also invested heavily in African countries, relying heavily on its countries, with huge debts. In a few years, China has become a leading foreign investor in Africa, with 25% of infrastructure funding on the continent by 2018, especially within the framework of its “New Silk Roads” project.