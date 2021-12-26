China has reported the highest number of corona virus cases in the past four months

China reported 140 new corona virus cases on Saturday, the highest in four months, as authorities rushed to control the outbreak in several regions, including Xi’an. Millions of people are trapped.

Of the 140 new infections, 87 had spread domestically, up from 55 a day earlier, according to the National Health Commission.

Most of the pollution occurred in Xi’an in Shanxi (northwestern) province, where 13 million people have been detained since Thursday.

As China prepares to host the Winter Olympics in the capital, Beijing, in February, China is on high alert.

Cases have been on the rise in recent weeks as the country has reduced the number of cases to a minimum, thanks to a “zero Govt” strategy that includes border controls, lengthy isolations and target lockdowns.

Under strict control rules, as of Thursday, families in Xi’an were not allowed to send a member outside every two days to purchase basic necessities. Residents must obtain special permission from their employer or local authorities to leave the city.