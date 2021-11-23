China: Phase III clinical trials for anti-goiter drug begin

Institute of Microbiology of the Chinese Academy of Sciences and Shanghai Junshi Biosciences Co. Ltd. announced on Monday, November 22nd that it will begin the third phase of clinical trials abroad for the prevention of the anti-Covit-19 virus known as JS016.

“The drug has been used for emergency treatment in 15 countries and more than 500,000 doses have been shipped overseas,” said Yan Jinghua, a researcher at the Institute of Microbiology.

He added that the Chinese Ministry of Science and Technology has allocated 3,000 doses of drugs for the treatment of Kovit-19 patients in the country.

According to the Institute, JS016 is the world’s first Covid-19 monoclonal antibody to conduct clinical trials in healthy populations.

The researchers completed the international, multi-center Phase 2 experiments in November. Early test results confirm the safety and efficacy of JS016, which suggests that it may reduce the virus load on participants and reduce their risk of developing serious illness.

In June 2020, the Chinese drug regulator authorized the developers of the antivirus in question to perform human tests.