China’s digital economy is expected to reach $7.25 trillion in 2022

The sum makes China’s digital economy the world’s second largest, according to a report released during the Sixth Digital Summit in Fuzhou, eastern Fujian province. The share of the digital economy in China’s gross domestic product (GDP) has risen to 41.5 percent, according to the report, making the country’s digital economy the world’s second largest for many years and becoming a key engine of growth. Modernization of the country.

By the end of 2022, China will have commissioned 2.31 million 5G base stations, and the number of 5G users in the country will reach 561 million, accounting for more than 60 percent of the global total, according to the report. Held under the theme of “Accelerating the Construction of Digital China to Promote Chinese Modernization”, the two-day digital summit will focus on the recent achievements of the Digital China initiative and sharing experiences in digital development. As part of the summit, a five-day exhibition was opened to the public. At the exhibition, participants had an opportunity to witness advancements in areas including digital infrastructure, digital economy and digital society.