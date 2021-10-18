His family announced Monday that Colin Powell, a former secretary of state under George W. Bush, has died at the age of 84 from “Govt-19” complications.

“We have lost a remarkable and loving husband, father and grandfather and a great American,” they said in a social media statement, “he was completely vaccinated.”

Colin Powell died at Walter Reed Hospital, a suburb of Washington, D.C., where U.S. presidents often receive treatment.

Powell was the first African-American to head the Armed Forces before becoming US Chief of Staff under the leadership of George W. Bush.

Powell, a lawyer for the war in Iraq, gave a lengthy speech before the United Nations Security Council on February 5, 2003, on the alleged weapons of mass destruction (WMD) carried out by Iraq, and the arguments used to justify the invasion of the country.

He later admitted that the performance was a “stain” on his reputation: “I did this presentation to the world on behalf of the United States, and it will always be part of my record.”

Born April 5, 1937 in Harlem, Colin Powell grew up in New York, where he studied geography.

He began his military career in 1958. He was first deported to Germany, and later to John F. Kennedy. Sent to Vietnam as Kennedy’s military adviser.