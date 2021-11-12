Commemoration of the Ceasefire in France: The Great Mosque in Paris Rejected, CFCM on Presidential Platform

The Great Mosque of Paris, near Algeria, was demolished yesterday, November 11, 2021, from a ceasefire commemoration organized in Paris under the auspices of French President Emmanuel Macron. By Franco-Moroccan Mohamed Moussaoui.



CFCM President Franco-Morocco received an invitation from President Emmanuel Macron to attend the ceremony of Mohamed Moussou 103.e The anniversary of the November 11, 1918 ceasefire was held in the morning at the Arc de Triomphe.

The President invited the representative of the Grand Mosque of Paris to the podium, including the French Council of Muslim Worship (CFCM), which is considered the keynote speaker of public officials in France for all questions related to Islam. As everyone knows, it was simply ignored by the French public authorities.

Mohamed Moussaou, who is also the leader of the Union des Mus்s de France (UMF), deserves to be on the presidential podium, along with dignitaries invited by Emmanuel Macron, including US Vice President Kamala Harris.

This focus of the French President is a testament to the importance that the French authorities place on the CFCM.

The rector of the Great Mosque of Paris, Chems-Edin Hafeez, who had previously been Policario’s lawyer, did not swallow this insult.

Yesterday, Thursday, he issued a press release in which he sought to condemn the “insult” shown to the Great Mosque in Paris.

The Great Mosque of Paris regrets not attending the 103rd anniversary.e November 11, 1918 marks the anniversary of the ceasefire. (…) This contempt and unprecedented deviation provokes our absolute anger because it is the result of a deliberate act that undermines the noble work of our religious institution, ”he complained.

“This exclusion from a ceremony marked by the presence of representatives of various organizations and religions is a real disgrace to French Muslims and we refuse to see them treated as second-class citizens,” said Gems-Edin Hafiz.

The commemoration of the Ceasefire is an opportunity for France to commemorate the sacrifices of all the fighters of the Great War and to pay common tribute to all these men who fought for the ideals of peace, freedom and treaty.

“Without the sacrifice of the comrades of liberation, all origins, all conditions and all hopes, France would no longer exist,” the French president recalled at the ceremony.

The ceasefire signed on November 11, 1918 put an end to the Great War, branding the victory of the Allies and the defeat of Germany.

Soldiers from many parts of the world and from many parts of the world, including Moroccans, came to the French army to stop the German invasion.