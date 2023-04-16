Conflicts in Sudan: Moussa Faki calls for ceasefire

The head of the African Union (AU) Commission, Moussa Faki Mahamat, has called for a ceasefire in Sudan, where armed clashes broke out on Saturday between the Sudanese army and the Rapid Support Forces (RSF). Pan-African Organisation.

“Continuing to follow developments in the situation very closely and with deep concern” in Sudan, Faki urged the country’s political parties, civilians and the military to find a consensus solution to the crisis.

“At this time of extreme gravity, the Chairperson of the AU Commission calls on all elements of the international community to unite, with unity and urgency, the parties to immediately cease military operations and coordinate their efforts to return to the negotiating table. See a satisfactory exit from the crisis for all,” the press release concluded.

Armed clashes erupted in Sudan’s capital Khartoum and other parts of the country on Saturday, following days of tension between the army and the RSF.

Several countries and organizations on Saturday called on the rival parties for calm, restraint and to “sustain dialogue and wisdom to overcome differences”.

