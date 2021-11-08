Corona virus: an update on the epidemic in the world

New Activities, New Reports and Highlights: An update on the latest developments in the Govt-19 epidemic worldwide.

– US reopens borders for vaccinated people –

After twenty months of restrictions, the United States on Monday reopened its ground and air borders to passengers who had been vaccinated against Covit-19.

In addition to testing for passengers arriving by air, proof of vaccination and departure within three days, airlines must establish a system for monitoring communications.

For the overpass, restrictions will be lifted in two stages. From Monday, those who have been vaccinated for “non-essential” reasons, for example family or tourism, will be able to cross the border into Canada or Mexico. Exemptions will be given to those who come for compelling reasons – for example truck drivers. From January, the vaccination duty applies to all visitors.

– Biden administration protects vaccination duty suspended by justice

Joe Biden’s U.S. government on Sunday backed the legitimacy of the vaccine obligation against Govt-19 in companies with more than 100 employees, which was suspended the day before by Justice seeking to examine its constitution.

Cedric Richmond, an adviser to the US president on CBS, said: “We are confident that the move will” comply “with law and order.

Forcing millions of employees in companies with more than 100 employees to be vaccinated against Govt-19 by January 4 is a controversial move.

– Morocco: Second week of mobilization against vaccine pass –

According to the AFP and local media, several protests erupted again on Sunday across Morocco against the anti-Govt vaccine pass brought in by the government.

In Rabat, police cordoned off the square where an unauthorized meeting was to take place in the city center, with about 100 protesters dispersing in neighboring alleys.

– Govit-19: Van Morrison is sued by the Northern Ireland government for defamation

Singer Van Morrison has been sued for defamation by Northern Irish Secretary of State Robin Swann, who has been harshly critical of his anti – Govt health policy, to the point of declaring the latter “too dangerous”.

According to the weekly Sunday Life, which filed the lawsuit on Sunday, the lawsuit was probably related to a high-profile incident in June 2021 when the creator of “Gloria” and “Brown Eyed Girl” chanted on stage. Hotel Arena in Belfast: “Robin Swan is very dangerous”.

He spoke after the concert he was scheduled to attend was canceled at the last minute due to restrictions related to Govt-19.

This talk video went viral.

– Famous Iranian cartoonist Gambis Derambaksh died of Kovit-19 disease

Iran’s most famous cartoonist, Gambis Terampaksh, best known for his satirical cartoons in the modern world, has died at the age of 79 from complications of Govt-19, local media reported on Sunday.

Born in Shiraz (South), Campis Terampaksh has, in his long life, presented his charts at many prestigious newspapers and exhibitions around the world.

– More than five million died –

The novel corona virus infection has killed at least 5,042,330 people worldwide since the WHO office in China reported the onset of the disease in late December 2019, according to a report established by AFP from official sources at 11:00 GMT on Sunday.

More than 249,431,180 infections have been officially diagnosed since the onset of the epidemic. Most patients recover, but the more poorly assessed area retains symptoms for weeks or even months.

The United States (754,216) has a higher mortality rate than Brazil (609,447) and India (460,285).

The figures are based on daily reports by health officials in each country. They exclude restorations made by certain statistical systems, which end in a higher number of deaths.

