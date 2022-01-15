Corona virus: an update on the epidemic in the world

New Activities, New Reports, and Highlights: Updates on the latest developments in the Kovit-19 epidemic worldwide.

– Omigron case found in Beijing –

Omigron’s case was discovered in Beijing, officials announced Saturday in the Chinese capital, where the Winter Olympics will open on February 4 because the country is battling multiple outbreaks of the highly contagious variant of the corona virus.

The announcement comes after Zhuhai, a coastal city of 2.4 million people in the southeastern part of the country, imposed travel restrictions following the detection of seven pollutants by the Omigron variant near Macau.

Millions of Chinese have been ordered to stay home in recent weeks, with dozens of domestic flights canceled and entire factories shut down as authorities try to prevent an explosion ahead of the Olympics.

– Boris Johnson: “Friday aperitifs” on Downing Street –

The British newspaper The Mirror reports that Aperitifs were organized every Friday on Downing Street during his imprisonment, extending the list of charges against British Prime Minister Boris Johnson.

The curator was accused of attending several ceremonies during his imprisonment amid a health crisis. Opposition to him has risen, including from the Conservative Party.

– Djokovic, “Public Danger” –

Novak Djokovic has been remanded in administrative custody in Melbourne for the second time in ten days. The Australian Immigration Minister had canceled his visa the previous day, arguing that not vaccinating the world number one tennis player with the Covit-19 vaccine was a “public risk”.

“His presence in Australia will promote anti-vaccine sentiment,” he said.

“The Australian Open is more important than any player,” replied his rival Rafael Nadal, who did not hide his anger two days before the start of the Australian Open.

– France: Disabled Passes, Street Enemies –

“Anti-Djokovic”, “Freedom”, “Do not vaccinate”: Opponents of the Health Pass, which will become a vaccine, demonstrated on Saturday in France on the same day that many failures due to lack of vaccine were to take place. Remember the anti-Govt.

Hours before the march, delegates passed a controversial bill that would turn the health pass into a second-reading vaccine pass. Ahead of the final vote of the National Assembly on Sunday afternoon, debates resumed in the Senate.

In the absence of an anti-Govt reminder, tens of thousands of health passes will have to be shut down by Saturday, the deadline set for November.

