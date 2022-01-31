New Activities, New Reports, and Highlights: An update on the latest developments in the Govt-19 epidemic worldwide.

– Pollution peaks in Beijing ahead of Olympics –

Twenty new cases of Govt-19 were reported in Beijing on Sunday, the largest daily number since June 2020.

Chinese authorities are battling epidemics in several cities within the “health bubble” of the Winter Olympics starting Friday.

About 60,000 people who are part of the health bubble – to prevent any contact with the local population – are subjected to daily checks.

– 4th death in Bhutan –

Bhutan recorded the death of a cowboy this week, only the fourth in the Himalayan country.

Despite being one of the lowest in the world, the prime minister of this kingdom of 800,000 people called on the people to redouble their efforts so that the nation could not “lose its citizens by preventable disease.”

Like many other countries, Bhutan has seen an increase in the number of victims of the highly contagious Omigran variant.

– Misinformation –

After a boycott campaign started by folk rock legend Neil Young, the Swedish online music company announced on Sunday that Spotify will take action to combat misinformation about Kovit-19 on its platform.

Daniel Eck, CEO and Founder of Music Streams, announced that it will be launching the world’s number one music stream, especially in all its podcasts, with Govt-inspired links that will guide its users to true and science – based information.

– Canada: Protests and insults –

Truckers sympathizing with the “Freedom Conway” blocked a highway across the border to the other side of the country in western Canada. They oppose the obligation to vaccinate across the world’s longest Canadian-American land border.

– Chile / Argentina: Trucks rolling –

Trucks from Argentina to Chile resumed Sunday at their main border crossing in the Andes, following a deal on loose conditions for the Covit-19 test.

3,000 trucks remained motionless at the Paso Cristo Retentor Post for two weeks due to systematic antigenic testing on trucks and a shortage of staff at customs to streamline the process. Thousands more were stranded elsewhere, parked long before the border due to full parking.

– More than 5.65 million people died –

Of the more than 370 million confirmed pollutants, the epidemic has officially killed more than 5.65 million people worldwide since the end of December 2019, according to a report founded by AFP at 11:00 GMT on Sunday.

The United States (884,260) has the highest mortality rate than Brazil (626,854) and India (494,091).

The World Health Organization (WHO) estimates that the number of deaths, directly and indirectly linked to Govt-19, may be two to three times higher than officially established.

burx-elm / dth