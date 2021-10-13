Corona virus: an update on the epidemic in the world

New Activities, New Reports and Highlights: An update on the latest developments in the Govt-19 epidemic worldwide.

– WHO: Experts to Explore Govt Appearance –

The WHO on Wednesday released a panel of scientists responsible for studying new pathogens and preventing future infections, which is a difficult task to carry out under the harsh shadow of an investigation into the origin of the trampling Govt-19.

It was made up of more than twenty high-ranking experts, including the German virologist Christian Troston or Dr. Jean-Claude Manuera, who was the pastor of the Institute in France. The WHO should also guide the next steps to be taken to understand the origin of SARS-CoV-2.

– Growth resumes in the UK

The United Kingdom recovered its activity in August with a growth of 0.4%, especially in tourism, restaurants, the arts and entertainment, thanks to the removal of all health restrictions associated with the epidemic. However, GDP is 0.8% lower than it was before the epidemic.

In addition, according to a study, young Britons, especially those financially vulnerable to the epidemic, are now facing a “cost-of-living crisis” and nearly half are now heavily in debt or will not resist the financial shock.

– Constantly congested global ports –

The British Ports Association (BPA) said on Wednesday that congestion affecting ports around the world and more recently the diversion of many container vessels from the UK to European ports would take another 6 to 9 months.

The situation, which has been linked to global traffic disruptions caused by the epidemic, lasted “more than a year” and the blockade was not specific to the UK, the BPA said, adding that the situation was “worse in China and the United States”.

– Towards extension of health pass in France –

The controversial bill, which extends until July 31, 2022, was presented to the Cabinet on Wednesday for possible use of the health pass in France.

Through this measure, the government aims to encourage 26.5% of the French population not to be vaccinated with two more doses.

Although the epidemic is largely under control, the government wants to protect itself from any irresponsible lawsuits when the epidemic starts again.

– Emergency ends in Reunion –

According to a government decree taken on Wednesday, the French island of Reunion will be released on Friday from a health emergency declared on July 13 due to the increased circulation of the corona virus.

– Marriages are forbidden in Congo –

Congolese authorities on Wednesday announced a ban on all wedding ceremonies across the Congo region in a bid to prevent the spread of the disease.

“Civil, religious, regular marriage and dowry ceremonies are suspended for 45 days,” the communications minister said on public television.

– More than 4.8 million die –

The epidemic has killed at least 4,861,478 people worldwide since the end of December 2019, according to estimates established by the AFP from official sources.

The United States was the saddest country with 716,479 deaths, followed by Brazil (601,398), India (451,189), Mexico (282,773) and Russia (219,329).

Taking into account the high mortality directly and indirectly associated with Covit-19, the WHO estimates that the outcome of the epidemic may be two to three times higher.

