Corona virus in the world Thursday, June 16, 2022: New cases and deaths in 24 hours

The whole world is facing an unprecedented health crisis caused by the Govt-19 epidemic. There are more than 535,275,396 corona virus cases and 6,283,196 deaths worldwide. Find out the results of the countries related to the corona virus epidemic this Thursday, June 16, 2022 and the evolution of the world.

Au Tuesday, June 14, 2022Le Virus Govit-19 Touch 535,275,396 (+593,159) confirmed cases And bulk did 6,283,196 (+1,706) died In Monte. We now use open data provided by Google.

Morocco: PCR testing is no longer mandatory to enter territory

After many years of being complicated by Covit-19, Morocco finally relaxes the conditions for entering its territory: from May 18, 2022, PCR tests will no longer be mandatory for transit from abroad to Morocco.

Covid: Removal of restrictions last imposed in the UK

Boris Johnson has announced that compulsory isolation of people with covid disease will end in the UK on Thursday, February 24th. Meanwhile, screening tests will no longer be refundable from April 1st.

Kovit: Morocco, Colombia, Sri Lanka … these are the countries that will go on the green list this Wednesday

Morocco, Ivory Coast, Sri Lanka, Colombia or Cambodia … This Wednesday, February 16, 2022, many countries are on the green list. A change to ease the conditions for entry into France for unvaccinated travelers. We explain to you.

[Lire la suite]

Special:

In France Le Last report A total of 798,021 contaminants have been reported in the last 24 hours, including at least +51,954, according to health officials. This Wednesday, June 15, 2022, there were +49 deaths or a total of 148,947 in 24 hours. The total death toll at EHPAD and EMS was 28,885 (+2). The total number of deaths in hospitals was 120,062 (+47 in 24 hours). In France, 53,527,304 people have been fully vaccinated against Covit-19.

Listed in the last elevators, a total of 12,515,127 (+36,133) cases. The country was counted on Tuesday, June 14, 2022, with a total of 107,239 deaths, which is +131 since the last report. 94,901,362 dose vaccines were given. Au Canada , There were 0 new cases in 24 hours out of a total of 3,892,409 and there were 41,470 deaths including 0 from yesterday. 85,875,127 vaccines were administered.

, There were 0 new cases in 24 hours out of a total of 3,892,409 and there were 41,470 deaths including 0 from yesterday. 85,875,127 vaccines were administered. L ‘ Israel A total of 4,201,869 cases have been reported since the outbreak, with +7,661 and 10,882 deaths (0) in the last 24 hours. 18,166,735 dose vaccines were given.



A total of 4,201,869 cases have been reported since the outbreak, with +7,661 and 10,882 deaths (0) in the last 24 hours. 18,166,735 dose vaccines were given. To do United States Today, the number of new cases is +134,614 pollution in the last 24 hours. As of this Tuesday, June 14, 2022, there are 83,128,078 cases in the country. The death toll today is +338 deaths in 24 hours or a total of 966,767 deaths. 591,982,644 doses of the Covit-19 vaccine have been given.



Today, the number of new cases is +134,614 pollution in the last 24 hours. As of this Tuesday, June 14, 2022, there are 83,128,078 cases in the country. The death toll today is +338 deaths in 24 hours or a total of 966,767 deaths. 591,982,644 doses of the Covit-19 vaccine have been given. Au Morocco , This Monday, June 13, 2022, there were +1,677 new pollutants and a total of 1,177,842 cases in 24 hours. Morocco currently has 16,083 deaths, +1 deaths in 24 hours. 54,668,746 vaccines were administered in Morocco.

, This Monday, June 13, 2022, there were +1,677 new pollutants and a total of 1,177,842 cases in 24 hours. Morocco currently has 16,083 deaths, +1 deaths in 24 hours. 54,668,746 vaccines were administered in Morocco. Le Japan Listed +15,318 new pollutants in 24 hours. On Tuesday, June 14, 2022, a total of 8,724,162 cases were reported and there were 30,927 (+25 in 24 hours) deaths. 282,842,562 dose vaccines were given.

Listed +15,318 new pollutants in 24 hours. On Tuesday, June 14, 2022, a total of 8,724,162 cases were reported and there were 30,927 (+25 in 24 hours) deaths. 282,842,562 dose vaccines were given. Le Portugal Monday, June 13, 2022 reported +37 deaths in 24 hours, a total of 23,707 deaths since the outbreak and +23,364 new cases in 24 hours, for a total of 4,985,742 confirmed cases. 24,104,902 vaccines were administered.

Monday, June 13, 2022 reported +37 deaths in 24 hours, a total of 23,707 deaths since the outbreak and +23,364 new cases in 24 hours, for a total of 4,985,742 confirmed cases. 24,104,902 vaccines were administered. Au UK There are +8,427 new cases in 24 hours, a total of 22,422,615 cases since the onset of the epidemic. On Monday, June 13, 2022, the country recorded +6 deaths or a total of 179,363 deaths in 24 hours. 103,557,746 dose vaccines were given.

There are +8,427 new cases in 24 hours, a total of 22,422,615 cases since the onset of the epidemic. On Monday, June 13, 2022, the country recorded +6 deaths or a total of 179,363 deaths in 24 hours. 103,557,746 dose vaccines were given. L ‘ Algeria There have been a total of 265,937 cases, including 0, in the last 24 hours and 6,875 (0) deaths have been reported since the outbreak.

There have been a total of 265,937 cases, including 0, in the last 24 hours and 6,875 (0) deaths have been reported since the outbreak. The Tunisia As of this Monday, June 13, 2022, +886 new pollutants have been reported, bringing the total to 1,044,426 confirmed cases. The country has recorded a total of 28,655 deaths, including +7 since the last report. As of Monday, May 30, 2022, 6,372,301 people had been fully vaccinated.

As of this Monday, June 13, 2022, +886 new pollutants have been reported, bringing the total to 1,044,426 confirmed cases. The country has recorded a total of 28,655 deaths, including +7 since the last report. As of Monday, May 30, 2022, 6,372,301 people had been fully vaccinated. In South Africa As of Monday, June 13, 2022, 3,979,126 (0) cases were reported and 101,509 (0) deaths. 36,484,428 dose vaccines were given.

As of Monday, June 13, 2022, 3,979,126 (0) cases were reported and 101,509 (0) deaths. 36,484,428 dose vaccines were given. The Sign +66,357 new Govt-19 infections have been reported in 24 hours. A total of 3,562,213 and 19,019 (+123) people died in the country on Tuesday, June 14, 2022. 3,391,088,000 vaccines have been given.

+66,357 new Govt-19 infections have been reported in 24 hours. A total of 3,562,213 and 19,019 (+123) people died in the country on Tuesday, June 14, 2022. 3,391,088,000 vaccines have been given. Au Peru , There are currently 3,591,816 (+934) pollution and 213,338 (+14) deaths due to Govt-19. 76,178,737 dose vaccines were given.

, There are currently 3,591,816 (+934) pollution and 213,338 (+14) deaths due to Govt-19. 76,178,737 dose vaccines were given. Au Brazil The number of new pollutants in 24 hours is +114,731. The country recorded this Tuesday, June 14, 2022, with +513 deaths in 24 hours and a total of 31,611,769 cases and 668,693 deaths. 341,840,186 doses of the Covit-19 vaccine have been given.

The number of new pollutants in 24 hours is +114,731. The country recorded this Tuesday, June 14, 2022, with +513 deaths in 24 hours and a total of 31,611,769 cases and 668,693 deaths. 341,840,186 doses of the Covit-19 vaccine have been given. In இந்தே , As of this Monday, June 13, 2022, there are 524,792 deaths, including 43,245,517 confirmed cases (+8,822 in 24 hours) and +15 in 24 hours. 1,952,767,342 dose vaccines were given.

, As of this Monday, June 13, 2022, there are 524,792 deaths, including 43,245,517 confirmed cases (+8,822 in 24 hours) and +15 in 24 hours. 1,952,767,342 dose vaccines were given. In Italy, There have been +72,653 new cases in the last 24 hours. This Tuesday, June 14, 2022 there are +121 deaths in 24 hours. The total number of deaths since the outbreak is now 167,553. The total number of cases identified was 17,736,696. 138,009,106 vaccines were administered.

The Russia As of this Tuesday, June 14, 2022, +2,718 new cases have been reported. Of the 380,203 (+66) deaths, 18,385,098 cases were diagnosed, officials said. 167,269,203 vaccines were administered.

As of this Tuesday, June 14, 2022, +2,718 new cases have been reported. Of the 380,203 (+66) deaths, 18,385,098 cases were diagnosed, officials said. 167,269,203 vaccines were administered. In Germany , We count +64,479 new cases in 24 hours. In the country, this Monday, June 13, 2022, 27,007,429 cases (+8) for 140,026 deaths were reported. 180,398,894 dose vaccines were given.

, We count +64,479 new cases in 24 hours. In the country, this Monday, June 13, 2022, 27,007,429 cases (+8) for 140,026 deaths were reported. 180,398,894 dose vaccines were given. Au Denmark , Has +2,364 new contaminants in 24 hours, generating a total of 3,148,183 cases. In the last 24 hours, 6,419 deaths, including +5, have been reported in the country. 13,226,219 dose vaccines were given.

, Has +2,364 new contaminants in 24 hours, generating a total of 3,148,183 cases. In the last 24 hours, 6,419 deaths, including +5, have been reported in the country. 13,226,219 dose vaccines were given. Au Mexico There are +11 deaths in 24 hours. There are 5,825,532 cases (+1,688 in 24 hours) and a total of 325,205 deaths in the country. 208,630,697 dose vaccines were given.

There are +11 deaths in 24 hours. There are 5,825,532 cases (+1,688 in 24 hours) and a total of 325,205 deaths in the country. 208,630,697 dose vaccines were given. The Greece +4,210 new cases were reported in 24 hours, a total of 3,508,610 since the outbreak. The country recorded 30,033 deaths in the last 24 hours, including +7. 21,047,349 vaccines were administered.

+4,210 new cases were reported in 24 hours, a total of 3,508,610 since the outbreak. The country recorded 30,033 deaths in the last 24 hours, including +7. 21,047,349 vaccines were administered. In Sweden As of Monday, June 13, 2022, there were 0 new contaminants, a total of 2,510,930 infections and 19,049 deaths, including 0 from the last estimate. 22,583,361 dose vaccines were given.

As of Monday, June 13, 2022, there were 0 new contaminants, a total of 2,510,930 infections and 19,049 deaths, including 0 from the last estimate. 22,583,361 dose vaccines were given. In Choice There are a total of 3,684,276 cases of +6 new cases in 24 hours. 13,273 deaths, including 0, have been reported in the country since the previous day. 15,738,236 vaccines were administered.

There are a total of 3,684,276 cases of +6 new cases in 24 hours. 13,273 deaths, including 0, have been reported in the country since the previous day. 15,738,236 vaccines were administered. In Argentina , There have been a total of 9,313,453 corona virus cases, including 0 and 128,994 deaths (0) in the last 24 hours. To date, 104,302,459 vaccines have been administered.

, There have been a total of 9,313,453 corona virus cases, including 0 and 128,994 deaths (0) in the last 24 hours. To date, 104,302,459 vaccines have been administered. In Austria There are +4,826 new cases, a total of 4,335,522 and +3 deaths in 24 hours for a total of 19,982 deaths this Monday, June 13, 2022. 18,369,220 dose vaccines were administered.

There are +4,826 new cases, a total of 4,335,522 and +3 deaths in 24 hours for a total of 19,982 deaths this Monday, June 13, 2022. 18,369,220 dose vaccines were administered. To do Netherlands There are +2,887 new cases in 24 hours, a total of 8,110,818 cases. The country has lost 22,336 people, including 0, in the last 24 hours. 33,315,120 dose vaccines were given.

There are +2,887 new cases in 24 hours, a total of 8,110,818 cases. The country has lost 22,336 people, including 0, in the last 24 hours. 33,315,120 dose vaccines were given. In Belgium, Has +6 new contaminants in 24 hours, generating a total of 4,177,440 cases as of Monday, June 13, 2022. There have been 0 new deaths in the last 24 hours, which is now a total of 31,835 deaths. 17,534,682 vaccines were administered.