Coronavirus in monde mardi 26 avril 2022: nouveaux cas et morts in 24h

Par Julie M. · Publié le 26 avril 2022 à 01h00

The monde entier fait face à a creise sanitaire sans précdent due à la pandémie de Covid-19. On dnombre plus 497.775.674 cases coronavirus à travers monde et 6.233.176 diccs. Diechovrez bilan des pays et livolution dans monde concerning léidimonium coronavirus ce mardi 26 avril 2022.

Au dimanche 24 avril 2022le virus covid-19 touche 497.775.674 (-7.691.142) cas confirmés et a fait au total 6.233.176 (-20.851) morts in the monde. We use our data sources to open data fours on Google.

Covid: Levée des derniires mesures restrictives en Angleterre

Boris Johnson announces in the Angleter, that’s Jeudi 24 Fivier, the lisolement obligator for the contaminants of Covid. Les tests dipistage, quant à eux, ne seront plus remboursà compter du 1er avril prochain. [Lire la suite]

Covid: Maroc, Colombie, Sri Lanka … ces pays quo passent sur list mercredi verte

Maroc, C dte d’Ivoire, Sri Lanka, Colombie or encore Cambodge … merged 16 February 2022, plus pays pass on the list above. Un change all of these conditions in the interior of France for those who are not vaccinated. On your explique.

[Lire la suite]

Covid: La Tunisie assouplit ses conditions for domestic tourists

La Tunisie assouplit conditions in the territory of his territory. Dysormais, the vaccine for people who are neither the most obligatory nor the test, but the non-vaccines that are the most acceptable, your conditions. [Lire la suite]

À la une:

En France le dernier bilan The four autonomous sanitaires concerning the pandemie de covid-19 fait datau daau moins 3.538.033 cases contaminations total moons +13,984 with 24h derniers 24h. On reconsideration 25 avril 2022, +197 morts in 24h soit 145.257 au total. The total number of dice in EHPAD and EMS is 28.716 (+1) dots in total. The total number of dice in the hospital is 116.541 (+196 in 24h). 53,413,094 people own total vaccine contents in covid-19 in France.

le dernier bilan The four autonomous sanitaires concerning the pandemie de covid-19 fait datau daau moins 3.538.033 cases contaminations total moons +13,984 with 24h derniers 24h. On reconsideration 25 avril 2022, +197 morts in 24h soit 145.257 au total. The total number of dice in EHPAD and EMS is 28.716 (+1) dots in total. The total number of dice in the hospital is 116.541 (+196 in 24h). 53,413,094 people own total vaccine contents in covid-19 in France. L ‘ Espagne recense aux derniers remontes, 11.786.036 (0) cas au total. The payout number is 24 avril 2022, 103.908 mortals and a total of 0 depots per dirner. 94.295.766 doses of vaccine administered by administrators.

recense aux derniers remontes, 11.786.036 (0) cas au total. The payout number is 24 avril 2022, 103.908 mortals and a total of 0 depots per dirner. 94.295.766 doses of vaccine administered by administrators. Au Canada , on dnombre +4.098 nouveaux cas in 24h on 3.699.170 with total and 38.783 dcs, dont +6 depreciate here. 83.431.384 doses of vaccine administered by administrators.

, on dnombre +4.098 nouveaux cas in 24h on 3.699.170 with total and 38.783 dcs, dont +6 depreciate here. 83.431.384 doses of vaccine administered by administrators. L ‘ Israil Register 4.059.493 cas au total depu d in the pandemic dont +3.759 cases 24h and 10.670 mortars (0). 18.125.135 doses of the vaccine on the administration.



Register 4.059.493 cas au total depu d in the pandemic dont +3.759 cases 24h and 10.670 mortars (0). 18.125.135 doses of the vaccine on the administration. Aux Atstats-Unis , the number of nouveaux cas s slve aujourd’hui +15,245 contaminations searches for 24h hours. Cement 24 avril 2022, pays compt 78.447.652 cas. The number of dice per day is +28 mortals in 24h, with a total of 948.533 dice. 572.829.658 doses of vaccine contre in covid-19 on administrative.



, the number of nouveaux cas s slve aujourd’hui +15,245 contaminations searches for 24h hours. Cement 24 avril 2022, pays compt 78.447.652 cas. The number of dice per day is +28 mortals in 24h, with a total of 948.533 dice. 572.829.658 doses of vaccine contre in covid-19 on administrative. Au Maroc , on dnombre ce vendred 22 avril 2022, 0 nouveaux cas de contaminations in 24h and 1.164.507 cas au total. The Maroc diplore actuellement is 16.064 dcs, 0 in 24h. Au Maroc 54.379.321 doses of vaccine on été administrative.

, on dnombre ce vendred 22 avril 2022, 0 nouveaux cas de contaminations in 24h and 1.164.507 cas au total. The Maroc diplore actuellement is 16.064 dcs, 0 in 24h. Au Maroc 54.379.321 doses of vaccine on été administrative. Le Japan reconse +38.500 nouveaux case contamination in 24h. On the number 7.361,638 cases it totals and 29,300 (+24 in 24h) dice on 24 avril 2022. 268.822.890 doses of vaccine on the administration.

reconse +38.500 nouveaux case contamination in 24h. On the number 7.361,638 cases it totals and 29,300 (+24 in 24h) dice on 24 avril 2022. 268.822.890 doses of vaccine on the administration. Le Portugal Register 0 mortars in 24h or samedi 23 avril 2022 portal total à 22.162 morts depuis in pandémie et 0 nouveaux case in 24h soit a total of 3.791.744 cas confirmations. 0 doses of vaccine ont été administrators.

Register 0 mortars in 24h or samedi 23 avril 2022 portal total à 22.162 morts depuis in pandémie et 0 nouveaux case in 24h soit a total of 3.791.744 cas confirmations. 0 doses of vaccine ont été administrators. Au Royaume-Uni , compte 0 nouveaux cas in 24h, soit 21.957.035 cas au total depuis the dibut de lipidimie. The pays register, on the 24th of April 2022, 0 morts in 24h soit 173.681 mortals total. 102.844.797 doses of vaccine administered by administrators.

, compte 0 nouveaux cas in 24h, soit 21.957.035 cas au total depuis the dibut de lipidimie. The pays register, on the 24th of April 2022, 0 morts in 24h soit 173.681 mortals total. 102.844.797 doses of vaccine administered by administrators. L ‘ Algérie compte 265.767 cas au total dont +6 ces derniers 24h et recense 6.875 (+1) dicus depuis in da Pantomie.

compte 265.767 cas au total dont +6 ces derniers 24h et recense 6.875 (+1) dicus depuis in da Pantomie. La Tunisie Register with vendors 22 avril 2022 0 nouveaux cas contamination soit 1.039.532 cas confirms total. Pays comptabilize 28,533 dicios for a total of 0 depots of dernier bilan. On the date of 18 avril 2022, 6.355.154 people with their total vaccinations.

Register with vendors 22 avril 2022 0 nouveaux cas contamination soit 1.039.532 cas confirms total. Pays comptabilize 28,533 dicios for a total of 0 depots of dernier bilan. On the date of 18 avril 2022, 6.355.154 people with their total vaccinations. En Afrique du Sud on compte 3.762.911 (+3.222) cases recall 23 avril 2022 and 100.303 (+5) morts.34.596.427 doses of vaccine administered online.

on compte 3.762.911 (+3.222) cases recall 23 avril 2022 and 100.303 (+5) morts.34.596.427 doses of vaccine administered online. La Chine Exit the +8.073 novelty contacts for Covid-19 in 24h. The payout number is 1.017.164 with a total of 14,881 (+64) deaths by 23 April 2022. 3,331.771.000 doses of vaccine administered by the administration.

Exit the +8.073 novelty contacts for Covid-19 in 24h. The payout number is 1.017.164 with a total of 14,881 (+64) deaths by 23 April 2022. 3,331.771.000 doses of vaccine administered by the administration. Au Prou , compatabilize actuellement 3.560.095 (+752) cases of contaminations and 212.736 (+12) mortgages on Covid-19. 71.096.207 doses of vaccine administered by administrators.

, compatabilize actuellement 3.560.095 (+752) cases of contaminations and 212.736 (+12) mortgages on Covid-19. 71.096.207 doses of vaccine administered by administrators. Au Brusil , the new novelty contaminations sélive is +10.265 at 24h. The pay register registers 24 avril 2022, +112 mortals in 24h and declares 30,355,919 cas searches for a total of 662.722 dice. 335.295.397 doses of vaccine contre the covid-19 on administrative.

, the new novelty contaminations sélive is +10.265 at 24h. The pay register registers 24 avril 2022, +112 mortals in 24h and declares 30,355,919 cas searches for a total of 662.722 dice. 335.295.397 doses of vaccine contre the covid-19 on administrative. En Inde , on recense, cemedi 23 avril 2022, 43.060.086 cas confirms (+2.541 en 24h) and 522.223 morts, dont +30 en 24h. 1.875.857.737 doses of vaccine on the administration.

, on recense, cemedi 23 avril 2022, 43.060.086 cas confirms (+2.541 en 24h) and 522.223 morts, dont +30 en 24h. 1.875.857.737 doses of vaccine on the administration. En Italie, on note +82.130 nouveaux cas cases 24h 24h. On compte +172 dice in 24h day 24 avril 2022. The number of dice is 162.781 with a total depreciation of the maximum speed. The total number of cas searches is 16.161.339. 136.612.572 doses of vaccine administered by administrators.

La Russie Fit the +7.651 new cassette date of 24 April 2022. The autoresponder reported 18.144.788 cassettes for 375.061 (+159) deaths. 165.983.904 doses of vaccine administered by administrators.

Fit the +7.651 new cassette date of 24 April 2022. The autoresponder reported 18.144.788 cassettes for 375.061 (+159) deaths. 165.983.904 doses of vaccine administered by administrators. En Allemagne , comptabilize +20.084 nouveaux cas in 24h. The pays compate, on the 23rd of April 2022, 24,200,596 cases received 134.185 dice (+6). 172.662.731 doses of vaccine on the administration.

, comptabilize +20.084 nouveaux cas in 24h. The pays compate, on the 23rd of April 2022, 24,200,596 cases received 134.185 dice (+6). 172.662.731 doses of vaccine on the administration. Au Danemark , on compte +1.005 nouveaux case contamination in 24h which is a total of 3.110.019 cas. It pays to compute 6,084 dicts +12 in 24h countries. 13.214.591 doses of vaccine administered by administrators.

, on compte +1.005 nouveaux case contamination in 24h which is a total of 3.110.019 cas. It pays to compute 6,084 dicts +12 in 24h countries. 13.214.591 doses of vaccine administered by administrators. Au Mexique , recense +84 décès in 24h. Le pays compte 5.733.514 (+1.879 en 24h) cas et 324.117 morts au total. 197.496.797 doses of the vaccine on the administration.

, recense +84 décès in 24h. Le pays compte 5.733.514 (+1.879 en 24h) cas et 324.117 morts au total. 197.496.797 doses of the vaccine on the administration. La Grèce Register 0 nouveaux cases in 24h soit at 3.277.557 with a total deposit of pandemies. Of these, 28,867 mortals dont 0 ces derniers 24h. 20.794.891 doses of vaccine administered by administrators.

Register 0 nouveaux cases in 24h soit at 3.277.557 with a total deposit of pandemies. Of these, 28,867 mortals dont 0 ces derniers 24h. 20.794.891 doses of vaccine administered by administrators. En Suide on compte, 23 avril 2022, 0 nouveaux cas de contamination, so a total of 2.498.388 infect and 18.689 dcs 0 depuis le dernier bilan. 21.631.651 doses of vaccine administered by administrators.

on compte, 23 avril 2022, 0 nouveaux cas de contamination, so a total of 2.498.388 infect and 18.689 dcs 0 depuis le dernier bilan. 21.631.651 doses of vaccine administered by administrators. En Suisse , compte 0 nouveaux cases in 24h for a total of 3.579.877 cas. Pays compare 13.132 mortars, dont 0 deputies on wheels. 15.664.046 doses of vaccine administered by administrators.

, compte 0 nouveaux cases in 24h for a total of 3.579.877 cas. Pays compare 13.132 mortars, dont 0 deputies on wheels. 15.664.046 doses of vaccine administered by administrators. En Argentine , compte 9.060.925 cases of coronavirus with a total of +387 cases 24h and 128.549 dcs (0). On these journeys, 98.176.900 doses of vaccine are administered online.

, compte 9.060.925 cases of coronavirus with a total of +387 cases 24h and 128.549 dcs (0). On these journeys, 98.176.900 doses of vaccine are administered online. En Autriche compte +5.702 nouveaux cas soit 4.151,964 au total and +9 dicès en 24h pour 19.468 d acs au total ce samedi 23 avril 2022. 18.242.918 doses of vaccine on été administrative.

compte +5.702 nouveaux cas soit 4.151,964 au total and +9 dicès en 24h pour 19.468 d acs au total ce samedi 23 avril 2022. 18.242.918 doses of vaccine on été administrative. Aux Pays-Bas on compte -7.973.990 nouveaux cas in 24h soit 24.117.463 cas au total. The payout number is 66,664 with dont -21,987 cases 24h. 34.263.043 doses of vaccine ont administrations.

on compte -7.973.990 nouveaux cas in 24h soit 24.117.463 cas au total. The payout number is 66,664 with dont -21,987 cases 24h. 34.263.043 doses of vaccine ont administrations. En Belgique, compte 0 nouveaux case contamination in 24h qui fait a total of 4.015.791 cases ce samedi 23 avril 2022. Il ya e nouveaux dicès ces derniers 24h soit dsormais 31.319 morts au total. 17.516.329 doses of vaccine administered by administrators.