Coronavirus in the world Sunday July 3, 2022: New cases and deaths in 24 hours

The entire world is facing an unprecedented health crisis due to the Covid-19 pandemic. There are more than 547,228,109 cases of coronavirus and 6,310,350 deaths worldwide. Find out the results of countries and the evolution of the world regarding the coronavirus pandemic this Sunday, July 3, 2022.

Au Saturday, July 2, 2022L Virus Covid-19 touch 547,228,109 (+229,086) confirmed cases And the bulk did 6,310,350 (+552) died In Monde. We now use open data from Google.

Morocco: PCR test is no longer mandatory to enter the territory

After years complicated by Covid-19, Morocco is finally relaxing its entry conditions: from May 18, 2022, PCR tests will no longer be mandatory for travelers from abroad to Morocco. [Lire la suite]

Covid: The lifting of the last restrictions in the UK

Boris Johnson has announced mandatory self-isolation for people infected with Covid in the UK from Thursday, February 24. Meanwhile, screening tests will no longer be reimbursed from April 1. [Lire la suite]

Covid: Morocco, Colombia, Sri Lanka … these countries will go on the green list this Wednesday

Morocco, Ivory Coast, Sri Lanka, Colombia or Cambodia… This Wednesday, February 16, 2022, many countries are on the green list. A change to ease entry conditions into France for unvaccinated travelers. We explain to you.

In France L Last report A total of 1,695,670 contaminations have been reported, including at least +125,066 in the last 24 hours, according to information provided by health authorities regarding the Covid-19 pandemic. This Friday, July 1, 2022, +52 deaths in 24 hours or a total of 149,585. The total number of deaths in EHPAD and EMS records a total of 28,904 (+1) deaths. The total number of deaths in hospitals was 120,681 (+51 in 24 hours). 53,562,287 people in France have been fully vaccinated against Covid-19.

l' Spain Listed in last lifts, total 12,734,038 (0) cases. A total of 107,906 deaths occurred on Thursday, June 30, 2022, which means 0. 95,153,556 doses of vaccine were administered since the last report.

Listed in last lifts, total 12,734,038 (0) cases. A total of 107,906 deaths occurred on Thursday, June 30, 2022, which means 0. 95,153,556 doses of vaccine were administered since the last report. Au Canada , there are 0 new cases in 24 hours out of a total of 3,913,975 and 41,566 deaths including 0 since yesterday. 86,256,122 vaccines were administered.

, there are 0 new cases in 24 hours out of a total of 3,913,975 and 41,566 deaths including 0 since yesterday. 86,256,122 vaccines were administered. l’ Israel A total of 4,354,107 cases have been reported since the start of the pandemic, including +10,148 in the last 24 hours and 10,958 deaths (0). 18,187,957 vaccines were administered.



A total of 4,354,107 cases have been reported since the start of the pandemic, including +10,148 in the last 24 hours and 10,958 deaths (0). 18,187,957 vaccines were administered. to do America , today the number of new cases has been reported +158,095 pollution in the last 24 hours. As of this Friday, July 1, 2022, there are 84,960,071 cases in the country. Today’s death toll is +487 deaths in 24 hours or a total of 972,986 deaths. 596,233,489 doses of the Covid-19 vaccine have been administered.



, today the number of new cases has been reported +158,095 pollution in the last 24 hours. As of this Friday, July 1, 2022, there are 84,960,071 cases in the country. Today’s death toll is +487 deaths in 24 hours or a total of 972,986 deaths. 596,233,489 doses of the Covid-19 vaccine have been administered. Au Morocco , this Wednesday, June 29, 2022, there are 0 new infections in 24 hours and a total of 1,212,906 cases. Morocco is currently mourning 16,107 deaths in 24 hours. 54,846,507 vaccinations were administered in Morocco.

, this Wednesday, June 29, 2022, there are 0 new infections in 24 hours and a total of 1,212,906 cases. Morocco is currently mourning 16,107 deaths in 24 hours. 54,846,507 vaccinations were administered in Morocco. L Japan Listed +23,131 new pollutants in 24 hours. As of this Friday, July 1, 2022, a total of 9,037,345 cases have been reported and 31,289 (+16 in 24 hours) deaths. 284,989,159 doses of vaccine administered.

Listed +23,131 new pollutants in 24 hours. As of this Friday, July 1, 2022, a total of 9,037,345 cases have been reported and 31,289 (+16 in 24 hours) deaths. 284,989,159 doses of vaccine administered. L Portugal +25 deaths were reported in 24 hours this Wednesday, June 29, 2022, for a total of 24,149 deaths since the start of the pandemic, and +10,657 new cases in 24 hours, for a total of 5,171,236 confirmed cases. 24,616,852 vaccines were administered.

+25 deaths were reported in 24 hours this Wednesday, June 29, 2022, for a total of 24,149 deaths since the start of the pandemic, and +10,657 new cases in 24 hours, for a total of 5,171,236 confirmed cases. 24,616,852 vaccines were administered. Au UK There were +14,586 new cases in 24 hours, bringing the total to 22,720,797 since the pandemic began. On Wednesday, June 29, 2022, the country recorded +12 deaths in 24 hours, totaling 180,330 deaths. 103,703,976 doses of vaccine administered.

There were +14,586 new cases in 24 hours, bringing the total to 22,720,797 since the pandemic began. On Wednesday, June 29, 2022, the country recorded +12 deaths in 24 hours, totaling 180,330 deaths. 103,703,976 doses of vaccine administered. l’ Algeria It has a total of 266,087 cases including +14 in the last 24 hours and has recorded 6,875 (0) deaths since the pandemic began.

It has a total of 266,087 cases including +14 in the last 24 hours and has recorded 6,875 (0) deaths since the pandemic began. The Tunisia This Wednesday, June 29, 2022, 0 new infections were reported, which means a total of 1,052,180 confirmed cases. The country recorded a total of 28,691 deaths, including 0 since the last report. As of Tuesday, June 21, 2022, 6,376,006 people have been fully vaccinated.

This Wednesday, June 29, 2022, 0 new infections were reported, which means a total of 1,052,180 confirmed cases. The country recorded a total of 28,691 deaths, including 0 since the last report. As of Tuesday, June 21, 2022, 6,376,006 people have been fully vaccinated. In South Africa As of Wednesday, June 29, 2022, there have been 3,993,843 (0) cases and 101,793 (0) deaths. 36,843,272 doses of vaccine were administered.

As of Wednesday, June 29, 2022, there have been 3,993,843 (0) cases and 101,793 (0) deaths. 36,843,272 doses of vaccine were administered. The Sign +35,269 new Covid-19 infections reported in 24 hours. A total of 4,402,322 and 21,496 (+97) deaths in the country as of Saturday, July 2, 2022. 3,403,201,000 doses of vaccines were administered.

+35,269 new Covid-19 infections reported in 24 hours. A total of 4,402,322 and 21,496 (+97) deaths in the country as of Saturday, July 2, 2022. 3,403,201,000 doses of vaccines were administered. Au Peru , there are currently 3,625,091 (+4,290) infections and 213,497 (+14) deaths due to Covid-19. 77,307,372 doses of vaccines were administered.

, there are currently 3,625,091 (+4,290) infections and 213,497 (+14) deaths due to Covid-19. 77,307,372 doses of vaccines were administered. Au Brazil The number of new infections in 24 hours stands at +37,784. The country this Saturday, July 2, 2022, recorded +158 deaths in 24 hours and a total of 32,471,847 cases and 671,858 deaths. 343,200,783 doses of the Covid-19 vaccine have been administered.

The number of new infections in 24 hours stands at +37,784. The country this Saturday, July 2, 2022, recorded +158 deaths in 24 hours and a total of 32,471,847 cases and 671,858 deaths. 343,200,783 doses of the Covid-19 vaccine have been administered. In Inde , this Wednesday, June 29, 2022, there are 43,469,234 confirmed cases (+17,070 in 24 hours) and 525,139 deaths, including +23 in 24 hours. 1,976,570,002 vaccines administered.

, this Wednesday, June 29, 2022, there are 43,469,234 confirmed cases (+17,070 in 24 hours) and 525,139 deaths, including +23 in 24 hours. 1,976,570,002 vaccines administered. In Italy, +85,943 new cases in the last 24 hours. +63 deaths in 24 hours this Saturday July 2, 2022. The total number of deaths since the pandemic began now stands at 168,488. The total number of cases identified is 18,695,954. 138,289,883 doses of vaccine were administered.

The Russia +3,155 new cases were reported on this Thursday, June 30, 2022. Officials report 18,433,394 confirmed cases for 381,165 (+53) deaths. 168,942,751 vaccines administered.

+3,155 new cases were reported on this Thursday, June 30, 2022. Officials report 18,433,394 confirmed cases for 381,165 (+53) deaths. 168,942,751 vaccines administered. In Germany , we count +76,945 new cases in 24 hours. In the country, as of this Wednesday, June 29, 2022, 28,293,960 cases have been reported (+7) for 141,189 deaths. 182,889,668 doses of vaccine were administered.

, we count +76,945 new cases in 24 hours. In the country, as of this Wednesday, June 29, 2022, 28,293,960 cases have been reported (+7) for 141,189 deaths. 182,889,668 doses of vaccine were administered. Au Denmark , there are +2,166 new infections in 24 hours, making a total of 3,171,766 cases. The country reported 6,469 deaths including +6 in the last 24 hours. 13,227,221 doses of vaccine were administered.

, there are +2,166 new infections in 24 hours, making a total of 3,171,766 cases. The country reported 6,469 deaths including +6 in the last 24 hours. 13,227,221 doses of vaccine were administered. Au Mexico , there have been 0 deaths in 24 hours. The country has 5,986,917 cases (0 in 24 hours) and a total of 325,638 deaths. 209,179,257 doses of vaccines were administered.

, there have been 0 deaths in 24 hours. The country has 5,986,917 cases (0 in 24 hours) and a total of 325,638 deaths. 209,179,257 doses of vaccines were administered. The Greece +15,498 new cases were reported in 24 hours, bringing the total to 3,676,502 since the pandemic began. The country recorded 30,232 deaths, including +14 in the last 24 hours. 21,102,439 vaccines were administered.

+15,498 new cases were reported in 24 hours, bringing the total to 3,676,502 since the pandemic began. The country recorded 30,232 deaths, including +14 in the last 24 hours. 21,102,439 vaccines were administered. In Sweden On this Wednesday, June 29, 2022, there are +714 new infections, which means a total of 2,519,199 victims and 19,124 deaths, including 0 from the last estimate. 22,674,504 vaccines were administered.

On this Wednesday, June 29, 2022, there are +714 new infections, which means a total of 2,519,199 victims and 19,124 deaths, including 0 from the last estimate. 22,674,504 vaccines were administered. In Swiss There are 0 new cases in 24 hours, with a total of 3,741,876 cases. The country reported 13,315 deaths, including 0 from the previous day. 15,759,752 vaccines administered.

There are 0 new cases in 24 hours, with a total of 3,741,876 cases. The country reported 13,315 deaths, including 0 from the previous day. 15,759,752 vaccines administered. In Argentina , there have been a total of 9,367,172 coronavirus cases, including 0 and 129,070 deaths (0) in the last 24 hours. To date, 105,916,221 doses of vaccine have been administered.

, there have been a total of 9,367,172 coronavirus cases, including 0 and 129,070 deaths (0) in the last 24 hours. To date, 105,916,221 doses of vaccine have been administered. In Austria There were +9,875 new cases for a total of 4,490,625 and +2 deaths in 24 hours for a total of 20,066 deaths as of this Friday, July 1, 2022. 18,418,001 doses of vaccines were administered.

There were +9,875 new cases for a total of 4,490,625 and +2 deaths in 24 hours for a total of 20,066 deaths as of this Friday, July 1, 2022. 18,418,001 doses of vaccines were administered. to do Netherlands There were +6,517 new cases in 24 hours, which means a total of 8,184,179 cases. The country has 22,378 deaths, including +8 in the last 24 hours. 33,326,378 doses of vaccine were administered.

There were +6,517 new cases in 24 hours, which means a total of 8,184,179 cases. The country has 22,378 deaths, including +8 in the last 24 hours. 33,326,378 doses of vaccine were administered. In Belgium, there are +15 new infections in 24 hours, which makes a total of 4,246,078 cases this Thursday, June 30, 2022. There have been 0 new deaths in the last 24 hours, which now makes the total 31,918 deaths. 17,539,907 doses of vaccine were administered.