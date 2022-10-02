Coup in Burkina Faso: Morocco sets up surveillance unit

Burkinabe soldiers lined the streets of Ouagadougou on September 30, 2022. Credit: Olympia de Maismont/AFP

The Moroccan Embassy in Ouagadougou indicated in a press release published on social networks that it has set up a communication unit for Moroccan nationals in Burkina Faso.

As a reminder, since September 30, Burkina Faso has been experiencing a new coup, with the ouster of Paul-Henri Damiba, head of the military junta in power since January 2022. He was also the leader of the Patriotic Movement for Conservation and Reconstruction. This is the second coup in eight months.

“The Embassy of the Kingdom of Morocco is closely monitoring the situation in Burkina Faso and the events taking place there since Friday”Underlines the press release taken by the MAP press company.

Elle “Concerning the situation of members of the Moroccan community living in Burkina Faso”, Add a statement by calling “People should stay in their homes and observe all vigilance”.

The report continues “The embassy has set up a monitoring room and made this emergency number available in case of need: +226 06 41 80 80”.

Once they seized power, the rulers announced the closure of land and air borders. In Morocco, national airline Royal Air Maroc, for its part, announced on Saturday the cancellation of its October 1st Casablanca-Ouagadougou and October 2nd Ouagadougou-Casablanca flights.

The flight schedule from Ouagadougou for the following days may be subject to change, the national agency adds.

RAM invites its customers to stay informed about flight schedules by updating their contact details through the “Manage Bookings” section on the www.royalairmaroc.com website.

