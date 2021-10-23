British health officials say they are keeping an eye on the Delta sub-variation that is spreading across the UK.

The “AY4.2” variant accounted for 6% of total cases in the UK last week, the UK Healthcare Agency said in its weekly report, which categorized it as “under investigation”. It therefore does not represent a “worry variant”.

“Preliminary evidence shows that it has a higher transfer rate compared to the Delta,” the British Public Health Agency said.

“More evidence is needed to determine whether this is related to a change in the behavior of the virus or an infectious condition,” he added.

On the other hand, he stressed that this variant “does not appear to cause a more severe version of the disease or that currently distributed vaccines are less effective”.

This variation is worrying because the UK suffers from the worst pollution in the world. After registering more than 50,000 cases on Thursday for the first time in three months, he recorded 49,298 cases and 180 deaths on Friday.

The current wave is said to be due to a lack of control by some scientists, a decline in the immunity of the most vulnerable vaccine vaccinated very early in the United Kingdom, and a poor vaccination of adolescents.

According to a recent weekly National Bureau of Statistics survey, the infection rate among children in the UK is highest, with 8% of high school students (11-16 years old) and 3.8% 2-11 year olds in mid-October vs. 1.79% of the total population.