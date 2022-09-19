Covid-19 in Morocco: 6 new infections in 24 hours, no deaths and 157 active cases

When more than 6.79 million people received the third dose on September 18 and 19, 2022, there were no deaths, 6 new infections and 18 recoveries confirmed. Tracking the epidemic in statistics.

In the Maghreb, Algeria did not report the number of screening tests, suggesting that the number of contamination is higher than official figures. At last assessment there were 3 contaminations, no deaths and 6 rescue reports stopped. The country has a total of 270,609 contaminations, including 6,879 deaths and 182,244 recoveries.

In Tunisia, according to the latest weekly report, 339 contaminations, 3 deaths and 1,198 recoveries were recorded. The country has suffered a total of 1,145,163 cases of contamination since March 2020, including 29,243 deaths and 1,131,730 recoveries.

In Mauritania, according to the latest report, 2 cases of contamination have been recorded. The country has reported 62,784 cases of contamination, including 994 deaths.

The Chinese metropolis of Chengdu (southwest) is gradually lifting its anti-Covid lockdown from Monday, which has led to the closure of schools and businesses, with residents stuck at home for more than two weeks.

The capital of Sichuan province, the city of about 21 million people was the country’s largest lockdown after economic capital Shanghai in April-June.

Public administration, public transport and businesses have been suspended since 1There is September, may resume their operations. Schools will be opened gradually.

Anyone who wants to enter a public place (office, apartment building, shopping center, gym, swimming pool, etc.) must submit a PCR test within 72 hours.

A measure similar to that used in other major cities such as Beijing and Shanghai.

No new positive cases were reported in Chengdu on Monday.

During an interview that aired on Sunday, US President Joe Biden said that the Covid-19 pandemic in the US is over.

“The pandemic is over, we still have the Covid problem, and we’re devoting a lot of work to this file …, but the pandemic is over,” the president told CBS.

“If you look around, nobody’s wearing a mask, everybody’s beautiful,” he said. “So I think that’s changing.”

The pandemic has killed at least 6,526,150 people worldwide since the end of December 2019.

The United States (1,078,018) has more deaths than Brazil (685,258), India (528,273) and Russia (385,837).

Taking into account excess deaths directly and indirectly linked to Covid-19, the WHO estimates that the number of infections may be two to three times higher than officially established.