Covit vaccines: Spain promises to provide 20 million additional drugs

Spain on Sunday pledged to donate an additional 20 million doses of Covit-19 vaccine to poorer countries, promising to distribute the total number of doses to 50 million.

“The best thing we can do is to ensure global and equitable access to vaccines against Covit-19,” Spanish Prime Minister Socialist Pedro Sanchez told a news conference in Rome after the G20 summit.

“We have a responsibility to significantly increase both the supply, access and administration of vaccines in developing countries,” he said.

“To contribute to this goal in a positive way, the Spanish government will honor its commitment to donate 30 million vaccines by the end of this year and announce that it will donate 20 million vaccines in the first three months of 2022.”

As a reminder, Spain promised in September to deliver 7.5 million additional vaccines as part of the international Kovacs mechanism, bringing its pledges to 30 million.

With 88.5% of its population fully vaccinated, Spain has one of the best vaccine coverage against Covit-19 in Europe.

The Spanish Ministry of Health says more than 87,000 deaths have been linked to Govit-19 since the outbreak in the country, which has a population of about 45 million.