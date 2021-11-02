Crossed the 5 million death toll in the world

According to data from the Corona Virus Resource Center at Johns Hopkins University (JHU), the number of deaths from Govt-19 disease worldwide has exceeded 5 million.

The corona virus, which first appeared in China in late 2019, continues to wreak havoc around the world. The global death toll of the JHU reached 5,000,425 on Monday.

In addition, 197,116 people have died from the corona virus worldwide in the past 28 days. The number of officially reported corona virus cases worldwide since its first detection in the Chinese city of Wuhan in late 2019 is 246.7 million.

Last Thursday, the World Health Organization (WHO) warned that cases and deaths were on the rise for the first time in two months worldwide. WHO Director-General Tetros Adanom Caprais said this was due to the continuing increase in Europe.

“Another reminder that the Govt-19 epidemic is still a long way off”Tetros said on Thursday that the increase in Europe was higher than the decline elsewhere.

“Infection often persists because unequal access to tools persists”, He said, were given 80 times more trials and 30 times more vaccines in high-income countries than in low-income ones.

This is due to the fact that in an effort to prevent the spread of the virus, by 2020 many countries will have lifted deregulation controls and put an end to locks imposed at various levels.

The rapid development of Govt vaccines has been clinically proven to dramatically reduce mortality due to acute infections, hospitalization, and corona virus, which has greatly reduced the number of deaths from Govt disease, especially in Western countries where HIV program vaccines are in advanced stage. .

Nevertheless, concerns about the increase in infections, hospitalizations, and deaths have been increasing in recent months, with immunity to the vaccine declining over time, not only among those who have not been vaccinated, but also in the elderly (among those who have been vaccinated) who are at risk for serious complications from Govt disease.

Despite a lower rate of epidemics than in previous periods, the total number of cowpea cases and deaths is increasing worldwide. During the week of October 18-24, the number of weekly Govt cases and deaths increased slightly from the previous week, with more than 2.9 million new cases and more than 49,000 new deaths or 4% and 5%, the World Health Organization said. Will increase respectively.