Deadly retaliation in Yemen after attack by Houthi rebels in the Emirates

Yemen wakes up with new victims of war. At least 14 people were killed in Sanaa on Monday-Tuesday night by Saudi-led military forces. In response to the terrorist attack by the Yemeni rebels in the United Arab Emirates.

The attack, which was carried out using drones on Monday and claimed by Houthi rebels, was the first to be killed on Emirati soil and was strongly condemned abroad, especially by the United States and France.

In retaliation, the coalition, of which Emirates has been fighting the Yemeni rebels since 2015, stepped up counter-attacks in the rebel-held capital of Yemen on Monday evening.

The death toll from the blasts has risen to 14 and 11 people have been injured., Said a medical source in Sanaa. Eleven people died in the previous count.

Residents in the capital were clearing the rubble on Tuesday in the hope of finding survivors, while two buildings exploded during the raids.

A rebel leader has died

The rebels, for their part, announced the death of Abdullah Qasim al-Jonaid, director of the Faculty of Air and Air Defense.

This manager was killed “A heinous crime committed by the occupier (coalition) air force that targeted his home on Monday evening, along with his family members”, Sabah Rebel News Agency reported.

“War in Yemen has no end”

The Houthis said on their Al-Masira channel on Monday that they were using ballistic missiles and drones to “target sensitive and sensitive Emirati facilities and bases.”

In Abu Dhabi, three tank trucks exploded near the Abu Dhabi Oil Company’s storage tanks, killing two Indians and a Pakistani, the official Emirati Agency said on Monday.

The rebel offensive in Yemen has opened a new front in the war Further reduces confidence in the resolution of the conflict, Which displaced millions of people who were already the poorest country on the Arabian Peninsula.

“War in Yemen has no end”, Said Elizabeth Kendall, special researcher at the British University of Oxford.

“On the contrary, the conflict is intensifying and new fronts are opening up at the national level and now at the regional level.” She notices.

The United States has promised to “censor” the rebels The United Kingdom, France and the European Union have condemned the attacks.

“These attacks are a threat to the security and regional stability of the United Arab Emirates.” French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian said.

A conflict that killed nearly 380,000 people

Coalition intervenes in Yemen in support of government forces fighting rebels who seized the capital, Sanaa, in 2014.

According to the United Nations, 377,000 lives have been lost in the conflict, both directly and indirectly affected by the more than seven years of war.