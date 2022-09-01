Death of a man southeast of Boujdour: Prosecution announces opening of investigation

The entrance to the town of Boujdour. Credit: DR

The King’s Attorney General at the Laayoune Court of Appeal announced the opening of an in-depth investigation into the circumstances of the death of a man in an area located southeast of the city of Boujdour, stressing that all necessary investigations are being carried out. To clarify this case.

In a press release, King’s Attorney General notes:“After being notified by the Judicial Police Services under the Royal Gendermerie in Boujdour on August 31, 2022, a man informed them that his son had died in an area about 50 km southeast of Boujdour. Initiate an in-depth investigation into the circumstances of this incident and those surrounding this death, and this case Police to conduct necessary investigations to clarify.

The same source indicated that local and security authorities immediately launched a massive search operation in the presence of the victim’s father, which resulted in the discovery of the body of the deceased.

Later, the prosecution ordered an autopsy of the victim’s body to determine the causes of death and use the results of the research carried out, the statement said, adding that at the end of the investigation, legal responsibilities would be established in the light. Results obtained.

