Death of Fatem Zahra, Mistress of the Women of Paradise

On the third day of the month of Ramadan in the 11th year of Hegira, Fatemeh Zahra, the daughter of the Prophet Muhammad and Khadija bint Quailidh, dies. In the book “Fatima al-Zahra, may Allah be pleased with herAbd al-Sattar al-Shaykhin is reported to have been born five years before the Prophet’s mission. “She was born in the year the Quraysh rebuilt the Kaaba, according to which the Prophet was thirty-five years old when he was born,” it added.

Fatem married Zahra Ali ibn Abi Talib. Abdul Rahman al-Basha says in his book that marriage was blessed by the Prophet.Pictures of the life of the Sahabi», reporting that the Prophet’s relative “prostrated before God” in thanksgiving. The Messenger of Islam prayed that God bestows his blessings and bestows upon Fatem Zahra and Ali good progeny.

Several companions witnessed their marriage, including Abu Bakr al-Siddiq, Umar bin al-Khattab, Uthman bin Affan and Talha bin Obaidullah. The daughter of the Messenger of God would give birth to Al Hasan, Al Hussein, Mohsen, Zainab and Om Kheltoum.

His relationship with the Prophet

book”Kheir Nissa Al AalamineMajdi al-Sa’id affirms that Fatem Zahra was one of the most beloved of the Prophet. When she entered his house, the Messenger of God kissed her on the head and seated her in his seat, honoring him and showing her status with him. In “Sahih al-Bukhari” the Prophet said: “Fatem Zahra is a part of me, so whoever angers her angers me”. Nabi hated What his daughter Fatem Zahra hated.

Abdul-Aziz al-Hamidi confirmed in his book.Itaf al-Muhbibi Bisqasai», before entering Madinah, the Prophet began by meeting and greeting Fatem Zahra on returning from a journey or victory.

When the Prophet (PBUH)’s illness worsened, Fatem Zahra visited him in the last moments of his life. Honoring her, welcoming her, sitting next to him, what he told her brought her to tears. The Prophet once again confided in her, which made her smile. According to the stories, the Messenger of God first said that he was going to die. He later confides in her that she is the first person to join his family.

Al-Bukhari quoted Aisha as saying: “Fatem Zahra used to walk like the Prophet. The latter said to her: “Welcome to my daughter”, made her sit on his right or left side and handed him something that made him cry. I said to him: “Why are you crying?”. Then she said something else to her and laughed. Aisha added, “I have never seen happiness next to sadness,” and asked him what he said. She replied: “I must not divulge the secret of the Messenger of God”. After the death of the Prophet (peace be upon him), I asked her a question again, and she said: “He told me that Jibreel recited the Qur’an to him once a year, but he recited the Qur’an to him twice a year, and he would not see it. Then until his death approached, his He told me that I will be the first in the family so I cried. Then he said to me, “Shouldn’t you be the mistress of women in heaven? Women of the believers?” I laughed at that”.

Six months after the Prophet’s death, the Prophet’s daughter died in her youth following the great grief caused by her father’s death. Ibn Katheer said “The beginning and the end“Because of this grief she did not smile during her life after him.”