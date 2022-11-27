Death of the Moroccan Blue Helmets in the Central African Republic: The Security Council and the UN SG

Sunday, November 27, 2022 at 10:56 am

United Nations (New York) – UN Mission in the Central African Republic (MINUSCA). Following the death of a Moroccan peacekeeper in an attack on the mission on Thursday, the UN Martyr of peace, this UN He is a member of the Commissioned Royal Armed Forces Group.

In a statement to the press adopted on Friday, the fifteen expressed their most sincere condolences and sympathies to the family of the Blue Helmets in Morocco and to the United Nations.

They strongly condemned the attack on Obo’s airfield in the south-east of the Central African Republic.

In a press release issued by his spokesperson, United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres expressed his deepest condolences to the family of the deceased peacekeeper, the Kingdom and the people of Morocco.

Strongly condemning the attack, he said MINUSCA had launched an investigation to establish the facts surrounding the death of the Moroccan peacekeeper.

Also, Mr. Omar Hilale, Permanent Representative of Morocco to the UN. Guterres expressed his deepest condolences to the families of the dead peacekeepers and to the government and people of Morocco.

For his part, Jean-Pierre Lacroix, Under-Secretary-General and Head of United Nations Peacekeeping Operations, expressed his sympathies to the Government and the Royal Armed Forces to Ambassador Hilal following the death of Helmet Moroccan Blue.

“I thank Morocco once again for its commitment and support for our operations, despite the very high cost as a result,” he said, “and the United Nations will do everything in its power to hold the perpetrators accountable.” .

In a tweet, the UN official also expressed his deepest condolences to the relatives of Moroccan peacekeepers who were killed in this attack in CAR while serving for peace with the UN mission.

He mentioned that investigations have been started and those responsible for this heinous act should be held accountable.

At the same time, the Security Council and the UN said that attacks targeting UN peacekeepers would constitute a war crime under international law. SG has also emphasized.