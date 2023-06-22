Defence: Hamochi working for Portugal

General Abdellatif Hamochi, director of national security and regional surveillance, headed a large security delegation to Portugal on Wednesday and Thursday.

During the visit, Abdellatif Hamouchi held talks with Portuguese authorities on ways to improve cooperation in various security areas, including the fight against terrorism and cross-border organized crime.

Mr. Hammouchi met with the General Secretary of the Information System of the Portuguese Republic (SIRP), Mira Graça Gomes, and the Director General of National Intelligence (SIS), Adélio Neiva da Cruz, and the Director General. Defense Strategic Information Service (SIED), Carlos López Pérez, refers to the press release of the General Directorate of Regional Surveillance (DGST).

The talks also focused on assessing the security situation at the regional and international levels and the various dangers and threats faced on both shores of the Mediterranean due to the rise in terrorist activities and ways to deepen cooperation.

The visit confirms the willingness of both sides to strengthen security cooperation and coordinate intelligence coordination in the fight against threats to the security of both countries.