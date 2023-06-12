Denis Sassou Nguousso on an official visit to Cote d’Ivoire APAnews

As part of strengthening bilateral relations, the President of the Congo, Denis Sasso Nousseau, will pay an official visit to Côte d’Ivoire from June 12 to 14, 2023, at the invitation of his Ivorian counterpart, Alassane Ouattara.

Sassou Nguesso will be expected at Félix Houphouët-Boigny International Airport in Abidjan this Monday, June 12, 2023 at 2 pm (GMT, local time), where, according to state protocol, he will be welcomed by the Vice President. The Republic and the Prime Minister.

An institutional meeting is scheduled for Monday at the President’s House where the two countries will sign as part of revitalizing cooperation bilateral agreements. At 8 p.m., an official banquet is scheduled in honor of President Sasso Nuzzo.

On Tuesday, June 13, 2013, Denis Sasso Nusso is expected at the CEMOI factory, a cocoa processing unit, in the industrial zone of Yobogon, west of Abidjan. Côte d’Ivoire is also the world’s leading cocoa producer with 2.2 million tonnes.

In the afternoon, at 4 o’clock, he will receive the key to the city of Abidjan and the letter of honorary citizen, in the company of the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Foreign Affairs, African Integration and Diaspora of Côte d’Ivoire. Kandia Kamara.

The Congolese President will travel to Yamoussogro, the Ivorian political capital on the third day of his visit, Wednesday June 14, 2013, to lay a wreath at the casket of the late first Ivorian President, Félix Houphoud-Boigny. State President.

After a 72-hour stay, the President of the Republic of Congo, Denis Sasso Nussou, will leave the country on Thursday, June 15, 2023 at 4 p.m. During his visit, Alassane will hold discussions with Ouattara on matters of common interest related to regional and continental news.

W/AP