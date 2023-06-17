Dependence on grain imports is a risk for Morocco

This information was recently published in a report by the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO), raise concerns about the food situation in Morocco. According to the report, more than half of the grains consumed in the country are imported, affecting its food security.

The figures published in the report Food Outlook FAO’s projections indicate that national cereal production will decline from 6.3 million tonnes between 2019 and 2021 to 3.3 million tonnes in 2022. The main reason for this is none other than the drought in the country in recent years.

Also, this year it is predicted to be 5 million tonnes. At the same time, the report indicates that the imported volumes are higher than the national production. In fact, between 2019 and 2021, the country has imported 8.5 million tons of grain, and will import 8.8 million tons this year and next year.

For soft wheat, the report reveals that production between 2019 and 2021 will not exceed 4.7 million tonnes, falling to 2.5 million tonnes in 2022. Forecasts for this year call for production of 3.7 million tonnes. At the same time, soft wheat imports reached 5 million tons between 2019 and 2022 and are forecast to reach 6.5 million tons between 2022 and 2023, the report indicates, making Morocco sixth in the world in terms of soft wheat imports. .

FAO also highlighted the decline in milk production due to poor pastures and low availability of fodder due to drought and low rainfall.

Separately, the report reveals that the bulk of Brazil’s raw sugar exports this season went to Morocco, followed by Algeria, China and Nigeria.

The government has taken steps to support imports, including postponing the import duty deadline for wheat from April 30 to May 31, giving importers more time to secure supplies.

Subsidies of USD 80 (Dirham 800) per tonne have been provided for products from the Black Sea, and subsidies of up to USD 90 (Dirham 900) per tonne from other countries including France and Germany. These subsidies are now based on the date of freight rather than the date of arrival in Moroccan waters in an effort to facilitate purchases from the Black Sea, where transit takes longer.