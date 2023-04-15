April 15, 2023

Tumbler Ridge News

Complete News World

Details of plans to create the world’s first octopus farm in Spain have been leaked to the BBC.

William Kennedy 26 mins ago 5 min read

BBC Environment Correspondent

A plan to create the world’s first octopus farm has raised serious concerns among scientists about the well-being of these intelligent creatures.

The farm’s plan in Spain’s Canary Islands is to raise one million octopuses a year for consumption, according to confidential documents seen by the BBC.

See also  Ukraine: Guterres and Erdogan meet Zelensky, at least 7 dead in Kharkiv

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

3 min read

Côte d’Ivoire Welcomes Burkinabe Refugees

8 hours ago William Kennedy
2 min read

An investigation has been launched against the mayor of Stains Azzédine Taibi, accused of sexual assault.

16 hours ago William Kennedy
2 min read

The junta faces a “piss army”.

1 day ago William Kennedy

You may have missed

5 min read

Details of plans to create the world’s first octopus farm in Spain have been leaked to the BBC.

26 mins ago William Kennedy
3 min read

Côte d’Ivoire Welcomes Burkinabe Refugees

8 hours ago William Kennedy
2 min read

An investigation has been launched against the mayor of Stains Azzédine Taibi, accused of sexual assault.

16 hours ago William Kennedy
2 min read

The junta faces a “piss army”.

1 day ago William Kennedy