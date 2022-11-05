Development Media Experience of Bayt Mal Al-Quds Acharif Agency in Ifran

Saturday, November 5, 2022 at 5:34 PM

Ifrane – Bad Maal Al-Quds Acharif Agency’s experience in the field of development media was presented as part of an international conference on “Media and Communication for Development: Roles in the Service of Development” in Ifrane on Saturday.

Bayt Mal Al-Quds Acharif Agency is one of the many international organizations participating in the conference, which was launched by the University of Fez’s Literary and Linguistic Studies and Media and Communication Sciences Laboratory. Rabat Academy for Information and Communication Development (IAICD).

In a statement to MAP’s affiliate news channel M24, Mohamed Salem Cherkaoui, Director Acharif of the Bayt Mal Al-Quds Agency, the administrative arm of the Al-Quds Committee, spoke about the intersection between the development model and the media. He also recalled the “Al Quds Acharif” prize for the best journalists in development media since the agency’s inception two years ago.

Creating the “Al Quds Acharif” prize for outstanding journalists in development media has been a “rewarding” and “founding” experience that lays a foundation for understanding these connections between media and development and the role of media. Strengthening the involvement of a large number of beneficiaries in the development and decision-making process.

The IFRAN conference was an opportunity for several international organizations to present their experiences in development media, including the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) and the Islamic World Organization for Education, Science and Culture (ISESCO).

Academicians and experts from media and communication fields from Arab countries including Yemen, Mauritania, Saudi Arabia, Egypt, Kuwait and Sultanate of Oman participated in this international conference.