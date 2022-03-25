March 25, 2022

Tumbler Ridge News

Complete News World

Diplomatie. Israel announces a sommet historic with Maroc, the Etats-Unis, the Emirates and Bahrain

Arzu 7 mins ago 1 min read

In Israel, for the first time in 25 months, you will find the Sommet «historic à L’Occasion of the Visit Preview of the Emirate of Anthony Blinken, the Emirati Arabian singles, Maroc and Bahraini, with the language of the Romanian language. relations avec l’Etat israélien.

«A l’invitation du ministre des Affaires ïtrangères Yaïr Lapid, les dimanche et lundi prochains (27 et 28 mars 2022), a sommet diplomatique historic se tiendra en Israil, ind indiqué bureau du ministre des Affaires Utrangères israelien.

Sec The author of Amrita and the Ministries of Affirmations of the Emirates of the United Arab Emirates, Maroc and Bahrain arriving in Israel at the highest level of diplomacy, is the only source of information.

For rappel, the chief diplomat is Anthony Blinken, who renders Israel, in Cisjordanie, Maroc and Algiers 26 or 30 months.

