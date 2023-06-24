Discrimination against Muslim women and girls in France: CFCM concerned

The French Council for Muslim Worship, which is governed by a 1901 law and placed under the French Ministry of the Interior, says it is concerned by discriminatory drifts aimed at Muslim women and girls in France.

“CFCM is concerned and saddened that more and more women and young women are being victimized within the sanctuaries of school and university by discriminatory comments and behaviors, particularly racist speeches and misrepresentations of secularism. This is against the law. These discriminatory actions and comments undermine the dignity of the students and students concerned and disrupt their schooling.” Conduct and generally undermine the peace and structure of our educational institutions which have to deal with many challenges.CFCM wrote in a statement released on June 23.

“Some, at the origin of these views and discriminations, refer to the brutal massacre of Professor Samuel Patty, and demand greater conviction against those they describe as promoting political Islam, if they are children under the age of ten.”We made it clear.

Great concern

CFCM said to disclose “Samuel Patty’s great concern for instrumentalizing the memory of his grandmother in the debates is sometimes re-loaded. We fear this memory and what it represents to those who lived in their flesh.

“Thus, in Ile de France, a high school student is definitely excluded from studies and expelled from high school for something caused by her dress, which includes any extravagant religious symbol. Law of March 2004. That situation made him think about what happened to Samuel Patty. The professor would have announced.CFCM points out, citing the example of a schoolgirl who was excluded from class on the grounds that she was wearing a long dress. “Religious Purpose” And a student would have been summoned to school in Marseilles and expelled for wearing it “Kabail Dress”among others.

“On another note, the controversy over the alleged practice of Muslim prayers in a primary school in Nice has been subject to reactions and political and media frenzy, which we consider disproportionate and negative. In fact, the parents of students who participated in these pranks and those who are not of the Muslim faith have finally denounced the case as a new fabrication, saying that it is children’s Admittedly, the game could be described as inappropriate, but talking about separatism or jeopardizing the republic, for 9 to 10-year-olds, is disproportionate and disturbing.I noticed that day.

When calling CFCM “Extreme vigilance and strict respect for existing texts and laws and warns against any kind of instruments and retrievals”brought “Students and students, the victims of these sometimes hurtful, violent and illegal abuses with lasting trauma, as well as their families and the institutions of the Republic and calls them to believe in the values ​​that pay great value to the majority of our fellow citizens.

CFCM, in conclusion, “Despite the challenges and difficulties we face, we want to support the staff and academic managers who carry out their work with dignity and see all these controversies as a distraction from the real problems they face.”