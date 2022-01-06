Dizzy figures | Omigron continues to clear the planet

(Paris) France on Wednesday broke a new record for daily COVID-19 pollution, with the Omicron variant once again rocking the entertainment and sports world, blocking the Grammy Awards and Novak Djokovic from Australian customs.

Holmes CHAN

French Media Company

The Omigran variant is more contagious than previous mutations, although its severity appears to be very low, spreading like wildfire and disrupting many segments.

The epidemic has killed at least 5,456,207 people worldwide since the end of December 2019, according to a report by AFP. The World Health Organization (WHO) estimates that the actual number may be two to three times higher.

In France, one of the most distressed countries in Europe, the French public health agency on Wednesday registered 332,252 new patients and 246 deaths. In the last seven days, there have been an average of 200,000 cases daily.

In total, 830,284 people in the United States are affected by COV-19, followed by Brazil (619,384), India (482,551) and Russia (313,015).

Omicron has become the vast majority variant in the United States, where more than a million new pollutants were recorded in the last 24 hours.

It got stuck with two major American cultural events on Wednesday: the Grammy Awards postponed their awards ceremony scheduled for January 31 in Los Angeles, while the Sundance Film Festival, scheduled to open in Utah on January 20, had to be resolved secondarily. Time for 100% virtual formula.

Djokovic stopped

The eruption of variation also had an unexpected impact on the Australian Open tennis tournament. If the Grand Slam match is not in question, it will have to do without world number one Novak Djokovic. The Serbian player, who opposed the compulsory vaccination, received a medical exemption to participate in the tournament, but his visa was revoked by Australian authorities due to an administrative error at his request.

So when he arrived in Melbourne he was stranded on the border, which angered Serbian President Alexander Vucci, accusing Australia of “misbehaving”.

Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison had warned the day before that there would be no special rule for Novak Djokovic. Not least. ”

Australia’s efforts to combat COVID-19 have been particularly drastic since the outbreak. On Wednesday, several countries tightened health rules in an effort to curb Omicron, meaning non-essential businesses such as the Netherlands will be closed until January 14. Daily pollution (24,590) has been reported in the country.

With health emergencies declared in many French overseas territories that have been reluctant to follow health recommendations since the beginning of the crisis, President Emmanuel Macron has said he has decided to curb 10% of those who have not been vaccinated by the French. These are irreversible.

“You can no longer go to the restaurant, take the cannon, drink coffee, go to the theater, watch the movie,” without the vaccine, “I really want to urinate. Turn them off. So we’ll continue to do that until the end,” Mr Macron declared daily. Parisian.

Neighboring Italy (Wednesday 189,000 cases) has decided to introduce compulsory vaccination for people over the age of 50, which means that almost half of the population will “slow down the pollution curve and encourage Italians who have not yet been vaccinated to do so.” Prime Minister Mario Draghi.

Dizzying numbers

Numbers can sometimes make you dizzy. In the United Kingdom (more than 194,000 cases on Wednesday), the National Statistics Office (ONS) estimated that one in 20 Britons was affected in the United Kingdom last week and one in 10 in London.

Argument put forward by the Government regarding the relaxation of restrictions imposed on travelers to the UK. “Now the Omigran variant is so dominant that these measures have only a limited impact on the development of cases, while at the same time causing significant costs to the tourism industry,” Premier Boris Johnson argued.

However, in Europe this is an exception.

In Spain, courts in most of the region of Catalonia have extended the curfew by 14 days.

In the Czech Republic, from January 17, anyone returning to work will have to undergo two antigenic tests a week, whether they have been vaccinated or not.

Photo by Daniel Zune, France-Press Agency Gary Lam, CEO of Hong Kong. Hong Kong has banned all air travelers from eight countries, including France, Canada, the United Kingdom, the United States, India, Pakistan, Australia and the Philippines.

In Romania, the mask on the outside has become mandatory, after a three-fold increase in the number of patients daily in a few days.

Hong Kong has demanded the banning of all air travelers from eight countries, including France, Canada, the United Kingdom, the United States, India, Pakistan, Australia and the Philippines.

The Big Asian Financial Center has also banned large-scale public events and ordered the closure of 15 types of non-essential businesses (bars, nightclubs, sports halls, beauty salons, etc.).

In China, the city of Zhengzhou (center) began screening its 13 million people on Wednesday after a few events of COVID-19, with Xiang’s limited city declaring for its part the “control” of the latest outbreak epidemic.