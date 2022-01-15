Djokovic’s deportation was brought before federal court

A preliminary hearing by Australian Federal Court Judge David O’Callaghan, which began at 10:15 a.m. local time (Saturday 2315 GMT), confirmed the reversal of the case, but has yet to determine whether an appeal has been filed. The entire forum of magistrates will be handled by the tennis player’s lawyers.

The 34-year-old Serbian tennis player met with Melbourne immigration officials this morning to formally arrest him.

Following a court order issued Friday evening following an emergency hearing, Djokovic is allowed to meet with his attorneys this Saturday (Friday 23:00 GMT to Saturday 03:00 GMT) under his supervision from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. Two immigration officials.

Thereafter, Djokovic will be remanded in custody until further notice, although the player will not be deported until Minister Hawke’s decision is reconsidered.

The process must be completed before the start of the Australian Open in Melbourne between January 17 and 30, in which Djokovic hopes to win his tenth title and become the most successful tennis player in history with 21 Grand Prix.

On Friday, after several days of reviewing the case, Immigration Minister Alex Hawk decided to revoke his visa again with the intention of deporting Djokovic, which could lead to a ban on entry into Australia.