Donald Trump: How Will He Try to Present the Anticipated Arrests?

author, By Anthony Churcher

Correspondent for North America

4 hours ago

Donald Trump’s prediction that he would be arrested this week has yet to come true, but as the wait for criminal charges continues, the former president is plotting to get him out of jail and begin his historic bid to return to the White House. .

The task was difficult and Donald Trump, ensconced at his Mar-a-Lago home, became the first US president to be impeached for a crime.

However, it is clear that he will not leave it at that. His choices during political crises in the past are a useful guide to what we might see next.

When cornered by his political opponents, Mr. Trump is fighting back.

Throughout his 2016 presidential campaign, he leaned on confrontation when other politicians might have shied away from it. Criticism for criticizing war hero John McCain? Trump has stepped up the attacks. Sexual harassment allegation before debate with Hillary Clinton? He held a press conference with Bill Clinton’s sex accusers.

During his presidency, the same story repeated itself through two impeachments, a special counsel investigation into Russian election interference, and countless smaller controversies.

“If Mr. Trump is impeached, it will be the same scenario,” said Republican strategist Mr. Trump adviser Brian Lanza said. “Attack the law politically.

As the saying goes in American football, a good defense is a good offense.

Mr. Trump has already fired back at Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg, portraying him as a liberal lawyer who decided to wreak political revenge against the former president.

A press release on Monday called him a “progressive activist”, a “rogue prosecutor” and “a bully who has politicized the judiciary”.

If an indictment is announced, expect these attacks to continue and Donald Trump to portray himself as the victim of a left-wing conspiracy — Mr.

Mr Trump, from New York, watches the 1987 US Open.

According to Maggie Haberman of The New York Times, the former president was “excited and angered” by his potential arrest. He tries to appear provocative in any public appearance and is ready to present the criminal case as a real attack on his supporters.

The former president will have at least two concessions to organize his counterattack in the coming days. One of them is a planned rally in Waco, Texas. If the past is any indication, the Trump rally will be Mr. It’s an opportunity for Trump to come clean, go off his script, go on the offensive, and feed off his crowd’s energy. .

Another possibility for Donald Trump, if he is indeed indicted, is the day he goes to New York to be arrested by the police and taken into custody.

According to Ms. Haberman, she is interested in the so-called “perb walk,” a New York tradition in which defendants are paraded past throngs of reporters before entering Lower Court in Manhattan. For security reasons, this may not happen, but another court tradition, the press conference on the courthouse steps, is more likely.

It would give the former president, mired in legal drama from the New York tabloids, an opportunity to lash out at his accusers, portray himself as the victim of a liberal elite, and make headlines across America.

These themes Mr. Trump’s campaign fundraising appeals are already reverberating, which has reached a blistering pace since he hinted that he may be on the verge of an impeachment.

“If this political harassment goes unchallenged, one day it won’t be me they’ll be targeting, it’ll be you,” one email read. The campaign has raised more than $1.5 million since Saturday, according to a Trump adviser cited by The Washington Post.

So far, the standard response from Republicans — including House Speaker Kevin McCarthy and other key lawmakers — has been that Mr. Played into Trump’s hands. They echo Trump’s rhetoric in denouncing the New York investigation as an illegal political attack.

“Several reporters have asked me if an impeachment would cause me to withdraw my support for Donald Trump,” Ohio Sen. JD Vance said. “Answer: Of course not. Politically motivated lawsuits strengthen Trump’s case. We have no real country if justice rests on politics.”

However, that strategy Mr. Trump’s Republican political rivals have little to offer, and they may need to redouble their efforts to steal the limelight from the former president. It is no coincidence that Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, who may be his strongest challenger for the 2024 inauguration, has directly criticized Mr Trump for the first time this week.

In the past, Mr. A frontal attack on Trump would be a mistake for his Republican opponents — an act of desperation that Mr. Strengthens Trump’s position with his platform. Further attacks with a metaphorical wrestling match in the mud can only strengthen his position.

“When he is accused, he becomes bulletproof,” says Mr. Lanza.

However, in the long run, Mr. Trump’s situation is not without risk.

Leaving aside the possibility of a conviction and prison sentence, his legal troubles — which go beyond the charges in New York and include federal investigations by Georgia authorities and a special counsel — exemplify the qualities many Republican voters have said they like about him. Mr. There’s a reason DeSantis has been targeted in recent attacks for his nasty online persona and personal indiscretions.

Republican debates and Mr. It could be a major distraction for the president and his campaign team, who must respond to events beyond their control in New York, where Trump’s primaries are competing.

And Mr. If Trump overcomes the odds and wins the Republican nomination, his legislative setbacks will weigh against the Democratic nominee.

“At the end of the day, being accused doesn’t help anybody,” former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie said in an ABC News interview. “Donald Trump is not a winnable Republican general election nominee.

In the last eight years, Mr. If Trump has survived the scandals and investigations that have doomed other candidates, fortunes can turn and even the best political instincts can falter as circumstances change.