Dozens of settlers invade the esplanade of the mosques at Al-Aqsa

Israeli settlers stormed the mosque’s esplanade at al-Aqsa on Sunday, under close watch by Israeli police.Dozens of Israeli police were stationed on the mosque’s esplanade before allowing the settlers to enter.The invasion was carried out through the door of the Maghribs, at the level of the western wall of Al-Aqsa Mosque.

A small number of Palestinians performed the “Al-Duha” prayer in front of the “Al-Qibli” mosque, chanting religious calls and prayers.

Some worshipers chanted “Allahu Akbar”, rejecting repeated incursions into the holy sites by Israeli settlers.

Israeli settler groups have called for a large-scale attack on the Al-Aqsa Mosque ahead of the week-long Jewish Passover holiday that began last Wednesday.

Israeli police prevented young Palestinians from entering Al-Aqsa Mosque to perform dawn prayers, witnesses said.