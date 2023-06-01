With gratitude “Problems” Intercepting drones that had reached Moscow the day before, V. Putin believes that the capital’s anti-aircraft system “Performed satisfactorily”. “But what worries us most is the attempts to get a response from Russia. They are pushing us to take retaliatory measures. But the citizens of Ukraine, who apparently have no say in this whole reign of terror, need to know what their leaders are leading them to today. The Russian president continues. It then triggers “Functional Impairment” Site of Zaporozhye nuclear power plant, regularly targeted by Kyiv forces artillery.

On Tuesday morning, several drones reached Moscow and its region, located 1,000 km from Ukraine. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said the drone attack was carried out in the Russian capital “Answer” From kyiv to the recent Russian strikes in Ukraine, it promises to be “No threat” For residents of the Russian capital.

For his part, Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu noted that the Ukrainian army lost thousands of soldiers in May alone. In the past few hours, 440 Ukrainian soldiers, a stockpile of ammunition, an anti-radar missile HarmSeven rockets Himars According to a new Russian defense report, eight drones were lost by the Kyiv military. The Russian army succeeded in destroying several artillery pieces and a radar AN-TRQ-50 D Fabrication US

In addition, the Russian Armed Forces conducted group strikes using long-range precision air-to-ground weapons, targeting Ukrainian command centers planning terrorist attacks on the Russian border. All targets have been met.

In total, Russian troops have neutralized nearly 440 Ukrainian soldiers in the past 24 hours. 145 of them were targeted along the Donetsk axis. In addition, Kyiv forces lost 40 soldiers in the Kupyansk axis, and more than 140 in the southern regions of Donetsk and Zaporizhia. Finally, more than 85 men on the axis of Krasny Liman and 30 on the axis of Kherson were evacuated.

Russian forces also defeated two Ukrainian sabotage and espionage groups.

Russian air defense intercepted an anti-radar missile harm, Seven rockets Himars and destroyed eight drones, the source describes.

Decommissioned cannons include two Qostica howitzers, one acacia, And Msta-B, And T-20 And two T-30. A radar AN-TRQ-50 American production was also eliminated.

Russian troops also destroyed a Ukrainian military ammunition depot.

In total, in 24 hours, Russian strikes targeted 88 artillery positions and personnel and military equipment in 96 areas.

Since the start of the special military operation in Ukraine, the Russian military has shot down 429 aircraft, 235 helicopters and 4,379 drones. It destroyed 424 surface-to-air defense systems, 9,328 tanks and other armored vehicles, 1,100 multiple rocket launchers, 4,941 artillery and mortars and 10,544 other military equipment.