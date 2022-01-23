Drones have been banned for a month after the Houthi attack

The United Arab Emirates has banned the use of drones for a month, a week after a deadly drone and missile attack launched by Yemeni Houthi rebels on facilities in Abu Dhabi.

According to a report Saturday night by the official WAM news agency, “the Interior Office is suspending all drone and sports flight operations,” owners, coaches and activists said. Anyone who engages in such acts from Saturday, January 22 for a month, and those who do not comply with the guidelines will accept their legal responsibilities, not to mention the attack by the Houthis who killed three people on January 17, he said. Abu Dhabi. The ministry justified the move with “recently noticed misuse” where users “enter into areas where such activity is prohibited”. “Those who want to fly drones for work must apply for the necessary permits,” he added.

Houthi rebels have claimed responsibility for a January 17 drone and missile attack on an oil refinery and airport in the Emirates capital, Abu Dhabi. It was the first terrorist attack by the Houthis targeting the Emirates. Yemeni rebels at the same time threatened to launch new attacks against the Emirates and called on the public and foreign companies to avoid “key bases” in the country.

The Emirates is part of a Saudi-led military alliance that backs the Yemeni government against pro-Iranian Houthis. The Houthis have carried out a number of attacks against Saudi Arabia, but the attack on Abu Dhabi was first acknowledged by the United Arab Emirates within its borders.