Dubai and Seoul want to increase their cooperation in the hydrogen economy

South Korean President Moon Jae-in on Sunday expressed his country’s desire to expedite cooperation with the United Arab Emirates (UAE) state in green technologies for the hydrogen economy in Dubai.

Moon told a business forum he attended as part of a three-day trip to the Gulf that Korea and the United Arab Emirates would “expand their energy cooperation to the energy-rich hydrogen sector, essential in the era of carbon neutrality.”

“Korea and the United Arab Emirates have made many advances through in-depth cooperation in the traditional energy sectors, including oil and nuclear power plants,” he added.

The Gulf nation has the potential to produce blue hydrogen derived from natural gas.

Since South Korea won a $ 20 billion contract in 2009 to build four nuclear reactors in Baraka in the United Arab Emirates, the two countries have sought to expand their cooperation in other areas.

Hydrogen is an environmentally friendly alternative to fossil fuels because hydrogen-powered cars only produce water by generating energy. Hydrogen can be produced as a by-product in various industrial facilities such as petrochemical plants.

President Moon, who will take him to the United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia and Egypt, began his tour on Saturday. The trip, which will continue on January 22, will be an opportunity to strengthen the basis of cooperation with these three countries, not only in the areas of energy, construction and infrastructure, but also in the fields of medicine, science and technology, and hydrogen. As well as the environment, ”said a spokesman for the president.