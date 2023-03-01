Earthquake: $24,000 donation from Moroccan community in Turkey

Members of the Moroccan community handed over a check worth $24,000, equivalent to 450,000 Turkish liras, to the General Emergency Management Agency in Ankara on February 28.

This amount is part of a budget of 50,0000 dollars, collected by the Moroccan people of the world, to help the victims of the earthquake that hit the south of Turkey, read a press release.

Faced with the extent of the damage, the Moroccan community in Turkey managed to raise one million Turkish liras, the equivalent of 50,000 dollars (500,000 DH), the same source noted.

All the donations received, on February 23, in coordination with the Turkish Immigration Office “Göç”, were able to partially finance the transportation of a TIR truck of donations to the reception camps for earthquake victims in Hatay Province. Itaresi”.

