Earthquake death toll exceeds 41,000 – Ma’rif

The death toll from the earthquake in southeastern Turkey has risen to 41,156, the Turkish Disaster Management Agency (Afad) announced on Monday.

Search efforts have ended in several provinces, but the same source said searches were continuing in about 40 buildings in Kahramanmaras and Hadey.

On Sunday, two weeks after the February 6 devastating earthquake, Afad announced the suspension of search efforts for survivors in all regions except the worst-hit Kahramanmaras and Hade provinces.

Turkish authorities, for their part, have started building temporary housing in the Nurdağı and Gaziantep areas, which will accommodate 19,000 people and include 3,280 housing units.

International efforts to alleviate the suffering of victims continue as the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) announced the departure of the first batch of 600 mobile homes from Italy. Accommodation for about 4,000 people.

On Monday morning, Qatari officials also announced preparations to ship 1,400 mobile homes to Turkey via six ships.

On February 6, a strong earthquake measuring 7.7 on the Richter scale shook the Basarcık district in Kahramanmaras, southern Turkey, and caused major damage in the cities of Gaziantep, Adana, Malatya, Diyarbakır, Sanliurfa and Osmaniye. .

A few hours after this first violent tremor, another earthquake struck north of the city of Gaziantep with almost the same intensity and close to the epicenter of the first, worsening the toll of the disaster.

Turkish authorities declared seven days of official mourning and three months of state of emergency in the affected areas. (with MAP)