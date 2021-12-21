Moussa al-Maghreef, Libyan Minister of Education



The Libyan education minister was detained on Monday, December 20, as part of an investigation into a shortage of public textbooks in the country, where the functioning of several services has been disrupted by the regime’s chaos.

Moussa al-Maghreef Was ” He was remanded in custody as part of an investigation into his negligence in discharging his dutiesThe Attorney General was quoted as sayingAFP.

⁇ The Attorney General has launched an investigation to clarify the contract procedures for printing textbooks and the reasons for this shortage.“, He added.

In addition to the Minister of Education, several officials, including the Minister of Planning, were questioned by investigators.

In recent weeks, with no textbooks available, parents have no choice but to use photocopies. A reporter said that many bookstores in Tripoli are taking advantage of this situation and offering copies of missing textbooks at exorbitant prices.AFP.